Poems On Independence Day: For Our Soldiers And The Spirit Of India

Soldiers In The Making
It is six-ten a.m.,
the silence of the academy is broken
by the roaring echoes of 'sawdhaaaan chal'
They look alike, both boys and girls
It takes three autumns and three springs
to turn flesh into steel underneath the skin
Innocent yet mindful of training
Navigating complexities, cravings
Claiming duty, devotion, dream at the dusk of teens
Short haircut, shirts neatly tucked
Immaculately dressed in khaki,
from beret to boots
Youths are perfectly aligned with no excuse
much before it's time to eat
despite all the fatigue
The air is filled with
stubborn sound of drill, riding, PT
Everything is other worldly
For everything is about the love for country
How do you find the place, I asked a first term cadet,
With tired eyes and tireless smile, she said:
It's tough, challenging, pretty much demanding
And not what we thought!
But I feel the pulse of life. I feel alive.
The fire in the belly burns bright.
ए वतन, तुझे शुक्रिया करना ज़रूरी है
जहां मनोरंजन चित्रहार है, नगमेंं है गुलज़ार है
चाणक्य नीति है, विकास है, विस्तार है
जहां योग है, ध्यान है, परंपरा विज्ञान है
तुझे शुक्रिया ज़रूरी है, तू मेरा अभिमान है
असुरों पर विजय, वाल्मीकि की ज़ुबानी है
गंगोत्री और कन्याकुमारी के मिलन की कहानी है
जैसे प्रेमिका मीरा सी दीवानी है
ए वतन, ये जिंदगी तेरी माटी में मिल जानी है
शिवाजी सा वीर, लक्ष्मी बाई सी रानी है
अड़ियल अंग्रेजों से जिसने, कभी हार न मानी है
जो बुद्ध - महावीर, निर्वाण का स्वामी है
ये उस वतन के शान की रवानी है
कश्मीर से केरल तक कितने मीलों की दूरी है
पर विविधता बिना ये एकता अधूरी है
मेरे दिल की हर धड़कन तुझसे ही पूरी है
ए वतन, तुझे शुक्रिया करना ज़रूरी है
जहां दिन आसमानी और शाम सिंदूरी है
हर प्रांत में बदली, वो हर बोली सुनहरी है
ये नज़र काफ़ी नहीं, नज़रिया ज़रूरी है
ए वतन, तुझे शुक्रिया करना ज़रूरी है