Poems On Independence Day: For Our Soldiers And The Spirit Of India

On 78th Independence Day, here are two poems about celebrating freedom and commemorating the men and women on the front lines.

Passing Out Parade of Agniveer Vayu trainees in Chennai
Passing Out Parade of Agniveer Vayu trainees in Chennai PTI Photo
Soldiers In The Making

It is six-ten a.m.,  

the silence of the academy is broken 

by the roaring echoes of 'sawdhaaaan chal'   

They look alike, both boys and girls 

It takes three autumns and three springs  

to turn flesh into steel underneath the skin 

Innocent yet mindful of training 

Navigating complexities, cravings 

Claiming duty, devotion, dream at the dusk of teens 

Short haircut, shirts neatly tucked  

Immaculately dressed in khaki,  

from beret to boots 

Youths are perfectly aligned with no excuse 

much before it's time to eat 

despite all the fatigue 

The air is filled with  

stubborn sound of drill, riding, PT 

Everything is other worldly  

For everything is about the love for country 

How do you find the place, I asked a first term cadet, 

With tired eyes and tireless smile, she said: 

It's tough, challenging, pretty much demanding 

And not what we thought!  

But I feel the pulse of life. I feel alive. 

The fire in the belly burns bright. 

ए वतन, तुझे शुक्रिया करना ज़रूरी है  

जहां मनोरंजन चित्रहार है, नगमेंं है गुलज़ार है 

चाणक्य नीति है, विकास है, विस्तार है  

जहां योग है, ध्यान है, परंपरा विज्ञान है 

तुझे शुक्रिया ज़रूरी है, तू मेरा अभिमान है  

असुरों पर विजय, वाल्मीकि की ज़ुबानी है  

गंगोत्री और कन्याकुमारी के मिलन की कहानी है  

जैसे प्रेमिका मीरा सी दीवानी है  

ए वतन, ये जिंदगी तेरी माटी में मिल जानी है  

शिवाजी सा वीर, लक्ष्मी बाई सी रानी है 

अड़ियल अंग्रेजों से जिसने, कभी हार न मानी है 

जो बुद्ध - महावीर, निर्वाण का स्वामी है 

ये उस वतन के शान की रवानी है  

कश्मीर से केरल तक कितने मीलों की दूरी है 

पर विविधता बिना ये एकता अधूरी है  

मेरे दिल की हर धड़कन तुझसे ही पूरी है  

ए वतन, तुझे शुक्रिया करना ज़रूरी है  

जहां दिन आसमानी और शाम सिंदूरी है  

हर प्रांत में बदली, वो हर बोली सुनहरी है 

ये नज़र काफ़ी नहीं, नज़रिया ज़रूरी है  

ए वतन, तुझे शुक्रिया करना ज़रूरी है  

