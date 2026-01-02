India’s Complete 2026 Cricket Schedule - Check Out Here

Check out Indian cricket's complete itinerary for 2026, featuring major cricketing events across all formats, to help fans plan ahead

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
India’s Complete 2026 Cricket Schedule
Here is the complete calendar of Indian cricket for the year across all formats. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian Men's team will start their year with ODI series with New Zealand from January 11

  • ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup is the biggest International men's event this year

  • ICC Women's T20 World Cup is also scheduled this year in England

2025 proved to be a year of exhilarating highs and lows for Indian cricket. On one hand, India's trophy cabinet was replenished as the Men's team bagged the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, while the women's cricketers went a notch higher and scripted history with their first-ever World Cup victory.

Yet, the other end of the spectrum revealed a more vulnerable side as a difficult phase in the Test format exposed chinks in the armour and signalled the end of an era as several stalwarts bid farewell to the game.

In 2026, India’s quest to become the global cricketing powerhouse will be put to a severe test as marquee world events and important series await them. Let's have a look at India's high-octane 2026 itinerary

Indian Men's Cricket Team's 2026 Schedule

T-20 Internationals

Five-match series against New Zealand (Home) - January 21 - 31

ICC T20 World Cup - February 7 to March 8

Five-match series against England (Away) - July 1 - 11

Three-match series against Bangladesh (Away) - September

Three-match series against Afghanistan (Neutral) - September - October

Five-match series against West Indies (Home) - September - October

Related Content
Related Content

Five-match series against New Zealand (Away) - October - November

Three-match series against Sri Lanka (Home) - December

One-Day Internationals

Three-match series against New Zealand (Home) - January 11 - 18

Three-match series against England (Away) - July 14 - 19

Three-match series against Bangladesh - September

Three-match series against West Indies (Home) - September - October

Three-match series against New Zealand (Away) - October - November

Three-match series against Sri Lanka (Home) - December

Tests

One-off Test against Afghanistan - June

Two-match series against Sri Lanka (Away) - August

Two-match series against New Zealand - October - November

Indian Women's Cricket Team's 2026 Schedule

T-20 Internationals

Three-match series against Australia (Away) - February 15 - 21

Three-match series against England (Away) - May 28 - June 2

ICC Women's T20 World Cup (England) - June 12 - July 5

One-Day Internationals

Three-match series against Australia (Away) - February 24 - March 1

Tests

One-off Test against Australia (Away) - March 6 - March 9

One-off Test against England (Away) - July 10 - July 13

India's Under - 19 Cricket Team's 2026 Schedule

One-Day Internationals

Three-match series against South Africa (Away) - January 3 - January 7

ICC Under - 19 World Cup - January 15 - February 6

India's 2026 Domestic Cricket Schedule

Women's Premier League - January 9 to February 5

India Premier League (IPL) 2026 - March 26 - May 31

Duleep Trophy - TBD

Irani Cup - TBD

Ranji Trophy - TBD

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - TBD

Vijay Hazare Trophy - TBD

The Indian cricket team has been exceptional in the white ball format over the last few years but this year will bring a new challenge for them to make it count at the big stage with the young guns and at the same time reclaim their test glory by performing well outside home.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Complete 2026 Cricket Schedule - Check Out Here

  2. India's Pending White-Ball Tour Of Bangladesh Rescheduled For September 2026: Check Details

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  4. 'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie Rips Into PCB, Cites Tim Nielsen Sacking As Last Straw In Coaching Exit

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Two Die In Bengal As Families Link Deaths To Anxiety Over SIR

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Citizenship Row: Political Crossfire Over Bengaluru Demolition Victims

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Crans-Montana Bar Fire: Dozens Dead, 115 Injured In Swiss Ski Resort

  2. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  3. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  4. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  5. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism