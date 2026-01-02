India’s Complete 2026 Cricket Schedule - Check Out Here

Indian Men's team will start their year with ODI series with New Zealand from January 11
ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup is the biggest International men's event this year
ICC Women's T20 World Cup is also scheduled this year in England
2025 proved to be a year of exhilarating highs and lows for Indian cricket. On one hand, India's trophy cabinet was replenished as the Men's team bagged the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, while the women's cricketers went a notch higher and scripted history with their first-ever World Cup victory.
Yet, the other end of the spectrum revealed a more vulnerable side as a difficult phase in the Test format exposed chinks in the armour and signalled the end of an era as several stalwarts bid farewell to the game.
In 2026, India’s quest to become the global cricketing powerhouse will be put to a severe test as marquee world events and important series await them. Let's have a look at India's high-octane 2026 itinerary
Indian Men's Cricket Team's 2026 Schedule
T-20 Internationals
Five-match series against New Zealand (Home) - January 21 - 31
ICC T20 World Cup - February 7 to March 8
Five-match series against England (Away) - July 1 - 11
Three-match series against Bangladesh (Away) - September
Three-match series against Afghanistan (Neutral) - September - October
Five-match series against West Indies (Home) - September - October
Five-match series against New Zealand (Away) - October - November
Three-match series against Sri Lanka (Home) - December
One-Day Internationals
Three-match series against New Zealand (Home) - January 11 - 18
Three-match series against England (Away) - July 14 - 19
Three-match series against Bangladesh - September
Three-match series against West Indies (Home) - September - October
Three-match series against New Zealand (Away) - October - November
Three-match series against Sri Lanka (Home) - December
Tests
One-off Test against Afghanistan - June
Two-match series against Sri Lanka (Away) - August
Two-match series against New Zealand - October - November
Indian Women's Cricket Team's 2026 Schedule
T-20 Internationals
Three-match series against Australia (Away) - February 15 - 21
Three-match series against England (Away) - May 28 - June 2
One-Day Internationals
Three-match series against Australia (Away) - February 24 - March 1
Tests
One-off Test against Australia (Away) - March 6 - March 9
One-off Test against England (Away) - July 10 - July 13
India's Under - 19 Cricket Team's 2026 Schedule
One-Day Internationals
Three-match series against South Africa (Away) - January 3 - January 7
ICC Under - 19 World Cup - January 15 - February 6
India's 2026 Domestic Cricket Schedule
Women's Premier League - January 9 to February 5
India Premier League (IPL) 2026 - March 26 - May 31
Duleep Trophy - TBD
Irani Cup - TBD
Ranji Trophy - TBD
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - TBD
Vijay Hazare Trophy - TBD
The Indian cricket team has been exceptional in the white ball format over the last few years but this year will bring a new challenge for them to make it count at the big stage with the young guns and at the same time reclaim their test glory by performing well outside home.