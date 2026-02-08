NZ Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips Power New Zealand To Five-Wicket Win
New Zealand stormed to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Afghanistan posted a competitive 182 for six, with Gulbadin Naib smashing 63, supported by Sediqullah Atal’s 29 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 27. In reply, Tim Seifert’s explosive 65 off 42 balls and Glenn Phillips’ 42 powered New Zealand to victory in just 17.5 overs, giving them a perfect start to the tournament.
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
6/14
7/14
8/14
9/14
10/14
11/14
12/14
13/14
14/14
