NZ Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips Power New Zealand To Five-Wicket Win

New Zealand stormed to a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Afghanistan posted a competitive 182 for six, with Gulbadin Naib smashing 63, supported by Sediqullah Atal’s 29 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 27. In reply, Tim Seifert’s explosive 65 off 42 balls and Glenn Phillips’ 42 powered New Zealand to victory in just 17.5 overs, giving them a perfect start to the tournament.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, center, greets New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, right, and Mitchel Santner after New Zealand won their T20 World Cup cricket match against Afghanistan in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
1/14
New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WCup Cricket Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 WCup Cricket Mitchel Santner
New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo; AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 WCup Cricket Tim Seifert
New Zealand's Tim Seifert celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 WCup Cricket Mark Chapman
New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 WCup Cricket Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan vs New Zealand
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, left, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra with teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Tim Seifert
New Zealand's Tim Seifert plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
Gulbadin Naib AFG vs NZ T20 WCup Cricket
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
AFG vs NZ T20 WCup Cricket Gulbadin Naib
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
AFG vs NZ T20 WCup Cricket Sediqullah Atal
Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 WCup Cricket Gulbadin Naib
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 WCup Cricket Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WCup Cricket Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
T20 WCup Cricket Afghanistan vs New Zealand Ibrahim Zardan
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zardan bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup: Spin Does The Damage As Sandeep Strikes After Malla, Buttler Falls| 64/3 (7)

  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: J&K, Uttarakhand, Mumbai Hold Upper Hand; Bengal Edge Ahead By 84 Runs

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: IND Chase Revival Against NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  5. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not All Miya-Muslims Are 'Unknown'

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  3. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  4. Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

  5. Indonesia, Australia Sign New Security Treaty To Affirm Deeper Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets