Bengaluru Weather Today: Warm New Year Start With Partly Cloudy Skies

Bengaluru starts New Year 2026 warm with partly cloudy skies, minimum 19.9°C, maximum 26.4°C. Active Northeast Monsoon brings patchy rain to parts of Karnataka; humidity at 69%, winds 20.2 km/h. AQI moderate at 100-200.

Banglore Weather Forecast
Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru records a warm minimum of 19.9°C, 2.8°C above normal; maximum 26.4°C under partly cloudy skies with 69% humidity.​

  • Patchy rain likely in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru; coastal and north interior Karnataka remain dry.​

  • Active Northeast Monsoon influences southern Karnataka; Bidar plains record the lowest minimum at 12.5°C.​

  • AQI 100-200 (poor); winds 20.2 km/h; fog/mist likely early mornings; temperatures expected to rise 2-3°C next 5 days.

Bengaluru began the New Year on a warm note, with the minimum temperature at 19.9°C, around 2.5-3°C above the seasonal normal. The maximum hovered near 26-27°C under partly cloudy skies, keeping daytime conditions comfortable rather than hot. Active Northeast Monsoon conditions over the southern peninsula are feeding moisture into Karnataka, but in the city, this mainly translates into cloud cover, mild breezes near 20 km/h, and moderate humidity around 65-70 percent. No major cold wave is affecting the region, and night temperatures are expected to stay close to 19-20°C over the next one to two days.

Rainfall Expected Over Interior Districts; Coastal Areas Remain Dry

Active Northeast Monsoon conditions are expected to bring light rain to isolated places over South Interior Karnataka districts, including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagara. However, Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka are expected to remain mostly dry with no significant precipitation. Southern Interior districts such as Ballari, Bengaluru (Urban and Rural), Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara are also predicted to experience dry weather. The IMD indicates that Bidar in North Interior Karnataka recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 12.5°C, showcasing temperature variations across different regions.

Air Quality Moderate; Fog Possible Early Mornings

Air quality in Bengaluru remains in the poor to moderate range with AQI values between 10 and -200, indicating cautious breathing conditions for sensitive groups. The combination of partly cloudy skies and moisture from the active Northeast Monsoon has created conditions conducive to fog formation during early morning hours in select areas. Fog or mist is likely during early morning hours, reducing visibility in some zones, though day temperatures and wind speeds are expected to disperse morning fog by late morning.

Tags

