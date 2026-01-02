Bengaluru Weather Today: Warm New Year Start With Partly Cloudy Skies

Bengaluru began the New Year on a warm note, with the minimum temperature at 19.9°C, around 2.5-3°C above the seasonal normal. The maximum hovered near 26-27°C under partly cloudy skies, keeping daytime conditions comfortable rather than hot. Active Northeast Monsoon conditions over the southern peninsula are feeding moisture into Karnataka, but in the city, this mainly translates into cloud cover, mild breezes near 20 km/h, and moderate humidity around 65-70 percent. No major cold wave is affecting the region, and night temperatures are expected to stay close to 19-20°C over the next one to two days.

