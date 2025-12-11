Agastya Nanda On Being Offered Role Of Lt Arun Khetarpal In Ikkis At 21; Opens Up On Embodying The Life Of A Soldier

Praises the team of Ikkis

"Everybody in the team wanted to do this with honesty. We intended that when people watch the film, they should get to know not just about Arun Khetarpal but also the fauji lifestyle. What does it mean to be a soldier? For me, it is a sense of defiance. When I signed the film at 21, I had never done anything brave and will never do. It gives me confidence to be brave in small places in life," he added.