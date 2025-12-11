Agastya Nanda On Being Offered Role Of Lt Arun Khetarpal In Ikkis At 21; Opens Up On Embodying The Life Of A Soldier

Agastya Nanda said that playing a soldier in Ikkis taught him good manners and discipline. The war biopic will release in theatres on December 25.

  • At an event, Agastya Nanda opened up about playing Param Vir Chakra Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis.

  • He said "the responsibility and passion" for playing the role is on another level.

  • Agastya also said that the role gives him the confidence to be brave in life.

After his OTT debut in The Archies (2023), Agastya Nanda is making his big-screen debut with Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, where he plays real-life hero Second  Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21, in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Khetarpal was honoured posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra. At a recent event, Agastya opened up about being offered the role of Arun Khetarpal at age 21.

Agastya Nanda on being offered Ikkis

While speaking at the AajTak Agenda session, titled Tum Bhool Na Jao Unko – Isliye Kahi Ikkis Ki Kahani, Agastya, 25, said, "The surprising thing is that when this film was offered to me, I was twenty-one years old. That was my first connection with the character and the story."

He was joined by co-actors Simar Bhatia and Jaideep Ahlawat at the event.

He also spoke about the feeling of playing a soldier in Ikkis. "When we talk about a soldier, it is a different connection. It's as simple as when you hear the national anthem, you feel pride," Agastya said.

Elaborating further, he said, "When you are talking about a soldier, especially a Param Vir Chakra, the responsibility and passion for playing that role is on another level. It was really a delight."

Agastya is grateful for playing a soldier

The actor said he is grateful to play a fauji (soldier), which is "one of the best things," adding, "You learn such good manners, how to treat a lady, how to eat at a dining table, and how to address your seniors. Even if I didn't do the film, I am very grateful to experience the fauji lifestyle. I had an amazing time."

Praises the team of Ikkis

"Everybody in the team wanted to do this with honesty. We intended that when people watch the film, they should get to know not just about Arun Khetarpal but also the fauji lifestyle. What does it mean to be a soldier? For me, it is a sense of defiance. When I signed the film at 21, I had never done anything brave and will never do. It gives me confidence to be brave in small places in life," he added.

Ikkis also stars late stars Dharmendra and Asrani. The war biopic is slated to hit the screens on December 25.

