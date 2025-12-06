From Dhurandhar To Ikkis: Bollywood Movies To Watch In December 2025

December 2025 is packed with numerous Bollywood theatrical releases, offering a wide array of genres from romantic comedies to action dramas.
From Dhurandhar to Ikkis, here's the list of Hindi releases this month.
Dhurandhar has hit the screens on December 5. Have a look at the release dates of other upcoming films.
December 2025 is a very exciting month and has a mix of everything for Bollywood fans. From hard-hitting action dramas to comedies, there is a wide range of content this month to keep audiences glued to cinema halls. The month kicked off with the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on December 5, and some are yet to hit the screens.
As we are set to bid adieu to the year, here’s a look at new Bollywood movies in December 2025.
December 2025 Hindi Movie Releases
Dhurandhar - December 5
Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film has a runtime of 214.1 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes 1 second), making it the longest Bollywood film in 17 years.
The official synopsis of the film reads, "After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and Parliament attack 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief - Ajay Sanyal devices an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan, by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile a 20 year old boy from Punjab held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal."
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 - December 12
Kapil Sharma is returning to the big screen with the sequel to his 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the quirky comedy drama also stars Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Hira Warina, Asrani, Manjot Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, and Vipin Sharma, among others.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will show Kapil Sharma's character trying to juggle through three marriages, and is set to get married for the fourth time.
Durlabh Prasad ki Dusri Shadi - December 19
The family romantic drama stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry in lead roles. Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, the film revolves around a son who is on a mission to find a new bride for his widowed father, after his fiancée's family demands to have a woman in the household.
Tu Meri Mai Tera Main Tera Tu Meri - December 25
Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the rom-com is directed by Sameer Vidwans and is produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
The story revolves around Kartik and Ananya's characters falling in love during an exotic holiday. Kartik and Ananya promise to bring something new with this fun and fresh love story.
Ikkis - December 25
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the biographical drama stars Agastya Nanda as India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Arun Khetarpal. The film also stars late star Dharmendra as Agastya's on-screen father.
Ikkis will show the courage, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of Khetarpal, who received the honour posthumously for his valour in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
So, grab your popcorn and enjoy this month of exciting Bollywood releases.