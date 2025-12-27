Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Plans Revealed

Salman Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27.
He will reportedly host a close-knit birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse, with family and friends.
A special tribute video has been planned for the actor by all his directors.
The countdown to Salman Khan's 60th birthday has begun! The Bollywood superstar will ring in his birthday tomorrow, December 27, and the celebrations have already kicked off with an exclusive artwork at his Being Human Clothing’s pop-up store in Mumbai. Every year, Salman makes his birthday special for fans by stepping onto the balcony of his Bandra residence, waving at them, who eagerly wait for his glimpse. Sometimes, he is also joined by his father, Salim Khan and his other family members.
Apart from this, what are Salman Khan's birthday plans for this year? According to a report, the Tiger 3 actor will host a close-knit birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse, with family and friends.
What are Salman Khan's 60th birthday plans?
Salman Khan's 60th birthday won't be grand, but a private bash with selective guests from his professional and personal lives. India Today quoted a source saying, “Like every year, Salman Khan will be throwing a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse. Apart from his family and close friends, the invitees also include all the directors he has worked with.”
“A special video featuring messages from all his directors over her cinematic journey and their experience working with him has been prepared for the actor,” the source revealed further.
Salman Khan's gym pics
Recently, Salman took the internet by storm with his gym pics, where he can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique while flexing his muscles. "I wish i could look like this when i am 60! 6 days from now..(sic)," he captioned the post.
Salman Khan's work front
Salman will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan, which is reportedly releasing next year. However, no release date has been confirmed yet. Reports claim that the teaser will be launched on his birthday.
Khan is playing the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who led the 16th Bihar Infantry Battalion (or the 16 Bihar) during the Galwan Valley clash.