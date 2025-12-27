Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Plans Revealed

The countdown to Salman Khan's 60th birthday has begun! The Bollywood superstar will ring in his birthday tomorrow, December 27, and the celebrations have already kicked off with an exclusive artwork at his Being Human Clothing’s pop-up store in Mumbai. Every year, Salman makes his birthday special for fans by stepping onto the balcony of his Bandra residence, waving at them, who eagerly wait for his glimpse. Sometimes, he is also joined by his father, Salim Khan and his other family members.