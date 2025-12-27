Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Plans Revealed

Salman Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Salman Khan
Salman Khan shares gym pics ahead of his 60th birthday Photo: Instagram/Salman Khan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Salman Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27.

  • He will reportedly host a close-knit birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse, with family and friends.

  • A special tribute video has been planned for the actor by all his directors.

The countdown to Salman Khan's 60th birthday has begun! The Bollywood superstar will ring in his birthday tomorrow, December 27, and the celebrations have already kicked off with an exclusive artwork at his Being Human Clothing’s pop-up store in Mumbai. Every year, Salman makes his birthday special for fans by stepping onto the balcony of his Bandra residence, waving at them, who eagerly wait for his glimpse. Sometimes, he is also joined by his father, Salim Khan and his other family members.

Apart from this, what are Salman Khan's birthday plans for this year? According to a report, the Tiger 3 actor will host a close-knit birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse, with family and friends.

Salman Khan mourns Dharmendra's death on Bigg Boss 19 - Instagram/JioHotstar
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Turns Emotional Talking About Dharmendra; Calls His Death A 'Huge Loss'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What are Salman Khan's 60th birthday plans?

Salman Khan's 60th birthday won't be grand, but a private bash with selective guests from his professional and personal lives. India Today quoted a source saying, “Like every year, Salman Khan will be throwing a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse. Apart from his family and close friends, the invitees also include all the directors he has worked with.”

Related Content
Related Content

“A special video featuring messages from all his directors over her cinematic journey and their experience working with him has been prepared for the actor,” the source revealed further.

Salman Khan's gym pics

Recently, Salman took the internet by storm with his gym pics, where he can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique while flexing his muscles. "I wish i could look like this when i am 60! 6 days from now..(sic)," he captioned the post.

Salman Khan - PTI
Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

BY Outlook News Desk

Salman Khan's work front

Salman will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan, which is reportedly releasing next year. However, no release date has been confirmed yet. Reports claim that the teaser will be launched on his birthday.

Khan is playing the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who led the 16th Bihar Infantry Battalion (or the 16 Bihar) during the Galwan Valley clash.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War