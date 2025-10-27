Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

The controversy stems from Salman Khan’s statement at the Joy Forum held in the Middle East.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum
Salman Khan Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been declared a “terrorist” by the Home Department of Pakistan’s Balochistan province after his recent comments referring to “people from Balochistan” during an international event in the Middle East.

According to a notification issued on October 16, 2025, the Balochistan government has placed Khan’s name under the Fourth Schedule of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, designating him as an “Azad Balochistan Facilitator.” Individuals listed under this schedule are subject to movement restrictions, monitoring, and possible prosecution under Pakistan’s anti-terror laws.

The remarks that triggered the controversy

The controversy stems from Salman Khan’s statement at the Joy Forum held in the Middle East where he said that “Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan… Everyone is working here.”

Pakistani authorities reportedly interpreted the comment as implying that Balochistan is separate from Pakistan, a highly sensitive issue in the country given ongoing separatist tensions in the province.

Pakistan’s response

Citing the statement as a threat to “national integrity,” the Balochistan Home Department issued an order adding Khan to the Fourth Schedule, a list typically reserved for those suspected of having links to terrorism or extremist groups. The order also referred to him as an “Azad Balochistan Facilitator,” implying support for separatist narratives.

As of now, neither Salman Khan nor his representatives have publicly responded to the designation.

Baloch Tribes Rebel Against Pakistani Government - Getty Images
Balochistan Train Hijacking: A Deadly Flashpoint In Pakistan’s Longest-Running Insurgency

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

The move has sparked debate across social media and news platforms, with many users questioning the grounds of the Pakistani government’s action. Analysts note that this marks one of the rare instances where a foreign film celebrity has been listed under Pakistan’s anti-terror laws.

Background

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has long been a flashpoint for insurgent movements seeking greater autonomy or independence. Islamabad has historically reacted strongly to any external references that appear to recognise Balochistan as separate from Pakistan.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Shami Hungry For More Wickets; Nagaland Aim To Extend Resistance Against TN

  2. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  4. IND-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal's Injury Mars India's Washed-Out Final Group Game

  5. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  3. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  4. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  5. Day In Pics: October 26, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  3. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket