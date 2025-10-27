Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been declared a “terrorist” by the Home Department of Pakistan’s Balochistan province after his recent comments referring to “people from Balochistan” during an international event in the Middle East.
According to a notification issued on October 16, 2025, the Balochistan government has placed Khan’s name under the Fourth Schedule of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, designating him as an “Azad Balochistan Facilitator.” Individuals listed under this schedule are subject to movement restrictions, monitoring, and possible prosecution under Pakistan’s anti-terror laws.
The remarks that triggered the controversy
The controversy stems from Salman Khan’s statement at the Joy Forum held in the Middle East where he said that “Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan… Everyone is working here.”
Pakistani authorities reportedly interpreted the comment as implying that Balochistan is separate from Pakistan, a highly sensitive issue in the country given ongoing separatist tensions in the province.
Pakistan’s response
Citing the statement as a threat to “national integrity,” the Balochistan Home Department issued an order adding Khan to the Fourth Schedule, a list typically reserved for those suspected of having links to terrorism or extremist groups. The order also referred to him as an “Azad Balochistan Facilitator,” implying support for separatist narratives.
The move has sparked debate across social media and news platforms, with many users questioning the grounds of the Pakistani government’s action. Analysts note that this marks one of the rare instances where a foreign film celebrity has been listed under Pakistan’s anti-terror laws.
Background
Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has long been a flashpoint for insurgent movements seeking greater autonomy or independence. Islamabad has historically reacted strongly to any external references that appear to recognise Balochistan as separate from Pakistan.