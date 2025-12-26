Year-Ender 2025: Top 10 Bollywood Actors Who Left An Impression With Standout Performances

Best Bollywood performances 2025: Here's the list of the top 10 Bollywood actors, in no particular order, who impressed the audience with their standout performances.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Best Bollywood performances 2025
Top Bollywood actors 2025 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Some of the standout performances in Hindi films include Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava, Siddhant Chaturvedi for Dhadak 2, Vishal Jethwa for Homebound and Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna for Dhurandhar.

  • Best performances by female actors include Sanya Malhotra for Mrs., Monika Panwar for Nishaanchia, among others.

  • Here's the list of the top 10 Bollywood actors, in no particular order, who impressed the audience in 2025.

From Chhaava and Saiyaara to the recently released Dhurandhar, the year 2025 has witnessed some massive blockbusters. Several Bollywood films have entered the coveted 'Blockbuster' club in India, backed by award-worthy Bollywood performances. Some of the standout performances in Hindi films include Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava, Aamir Khan for Sitaare Zameen Par, Siddhant Chaturvedi for Dhadak 2, Vishal Jethwa for Homebound, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna for Dhurandhar and others. They won critics and audiences' hearts with their craft and conviction, leaving an ineffaceable mark on the cinematic and creative landscape.

Here's the list of the top 10 Bollywood actors, in no particular order, who impressed the audience in 2025.

Top 10 best Bollywood performances 2025

Best OTT performances in 2025 - X
Year-Ender 2025: Top 7 Indian Actors Who Owned The OTT Space With Their Breakthrough Performances

BY Garima Das

Vicky Kaushal - Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chhaava is about the life of Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, one of India’s greatest warriors. Vicky Kaushal played the titular role, for which he received rave reviews from critics, audiences and his peers. After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Chhaava was yet another power-packed performance by Vicky.

Aamir Khan - Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan, who is known for sharing meaningful content, won hearts with the comedy and heart-wrenching emotional element, that resonated with the audience. Mr Perfectionist sensitively highlighted the treatment of specially-abled children through this compelling sports drama. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film sees Aamir Khan in the role of a basketball coach guiding a team of neurodivergent individuals. His character is flawed, vulnerable and emotional for which he garnered global praise.

Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh's film received polarised reviews, with some praising for the scale, visuals, direction, storytelling and performances, and many criticising it for the extreme gore, violent, hyper-nationalism and Islamophobic propaganda. However, Ranveer received praise for his nuanced performance. Instead of heavy dialogues or dramatic monologues, his silent expressions to express pain, patriotism, and rage were appreciation by audiences, critics and his friends and colleagues from the industry.

With his role of spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, Singh yet again proved that he can pull off any roles.

Yami Gautam - Haq

Yami Gautam had a successful year with the release of the courtroom drama Haq, where she portrayed a role inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case. Critics and audiences lauded her for phenomenal, and nuanced career-best performance, calling it National Award-worthy. depth and nuance.

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Dhadak 2

Siddhant earned superlative praise for his bold, brave and honest performance as Neelesh in the caste-based love story, directed by Shazia Iqbal. His character of a marginalised caste, who experiences casteist abuse and dehumanising encounters, was one of the "most emotionally layered and challenging roles" for the actor, leaving a strong impact on the audience.

Top 5 regional films that ruled the box office in 2025 - X
Year-Ender 2025: Top 5 Regional Movies That Ruled The Box Office

BY Garima Das

Vishal Jethwa - Homebound

Vishal gave a standout performance in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. His emotionally charged performance earned him praise across the globe, making him one of the most promising young actors in Indian cinema. He even received the Snow Leopard Best Actor Award at the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF).

Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen

Abhishek Banerjee proved his versatility with his portrayal as Gautam Bansal in Karan Tejpal's gripping survival drama. He garnered praise for bringing depth and grit to the role. Banerjee yet again proved that he can offer a vast range of emotions and performance styles.

Akshaye Khanna - Chhaava and Dhurandhar

Few actors manage to leave a mark with their comebacks. Akshaye Khanna impressed us not once, but twice this year with his menacing roles in Chhaava and now Dhurandhar. His portrayal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, earned him widespread praise. Khanna also garnered plaudits for his powerful role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. His ruthless role swagger, viral improvised dance moves made him the (unintended) star of the spy actioner.

Sanya Malhotra - Mrs.

Sanya delivered one of her finest performances in Mrs. Her nuanced and in-depth performance made her the star of the film, for which she received widespread acclaim. Malhotra earned a standing ovation at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival for her breakthrough act.

Dharmendra to Zubeen Garg- Indian legends who died in 2025 - X
In Memoriam: From Dharmendra To Sreenivasan - Remembering Legendary Indian Celebs Who Passed Away In 2025

BY Garima Das

Monika Panwar - Nishaanchi

Monika gave one of the standout performances of her career in Anurag Kashyap's film. She surprised us as a resilient matriarch in Nishaanchi, who embodies strength, and sacrifice. Her fiery and complex role is considered a breakthrough, showcasing her versatility and establishing her as one of the promising actors of the industry.

