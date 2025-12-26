Year-Ender 2025: Top 10 Bollywood Actors Who Left An Impression With Standout Performances

From Chhaava and Saiyaara to the recently released Dhurandhar, the year 2025 has witnessed some massive blockbusters. Several Bollywood films have entered the coveted 'Blockbuster' club in India, backed by award-worthy Bollywood performances. Some of the standout performances in Hindi films include Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava, Aamir Khan for Sitaare Zameen Par, Siddhant Chaturvedi for Dhadak 2, Vishal Jethwa for Homebound, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna for Dhurandhar and others. They won critics and audiences' hearts with their craft and conviction, leaving an ineffaceable mark on the cinematic and creative landscape.