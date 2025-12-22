In Memoriam: From Dharmendra To Sreenivasan - Remembering Legendary Indian Celebs Who Passed Away In 2025

From Dharmendra, Asrani to Zubeen Garg and Sreenivasan, several Indian celebs passed away in 2025, leaving a void not only in the industry but also in our hearts.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian legends who died in 2025
Dharmendra to Zubeen Garg- Indian legends who died in 2025 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Year 2025 witnessed the deaths of many popular Indian celebs, leaving a void in our hearts.

  • From veteran actor Dharmendra to music icon Zubeen Garg and Malayalam film legend Sreenivasan, several celebs left for the heavenly abode, leaving a huge body of work and their legacy.

  • With 2025 nearing its end, here's the list of celebs who passed away this year.

From legendary actors, filmmakers, musicians, to television personalities, the year 2025 saw some of the giants of the Indian entertainment industry passing away, leaving a void in our hearts. These legends might not be with us today, but their memories will live on forever, and they will be remembered for their unmatched contribution. 

With 2025 nearing its end, here we look back at some of the notable names who passed away this year.

Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly called the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness. He was one of the most celebrated cinema legends, who had a career spanning over six decades. Dharmendra appeared in more than 300 films. He made his debut in the 1960s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. His first hit was 1961's Shola Aur Shabnam, followed by other blockbusters like Anpadh (1962) and Bimal Roy's Bandini (1963). Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Phool Aur Patthar (1966),  MamtaDevarAnupama and Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966) were the major hits in the 60s.

Related Content
Related Content

Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, The Burning Train, Mera Gaon Mera DeshDream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Jeevan Mrityu, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, and Sharafat are some of his other iconic films.

He also starred in films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Kaise Kahoon Ke... Pyaar Hai, Kis Kis Ki Kismat, Life in a... Metro, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and more.

His final on-screen appearance will be war drama titled Ikkis, which will release on January 1, 2026.

Dharmendra
Dharmendra Photo: X
info_icon
Check out the list of top 10 athletes around the world who left us in 2025. - X/Hulk Hogan
Year-Ender 2025 Obit: From Hulk Hogan To Fauja Singh Remembering Sporting Stars Who Passed Away

BY Vikas Patwal

Manoj Kumar

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar left for the heavenly abode on April 4 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 87. Born as Harikrishnan Giri Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (which is now in Pakistan), Kumar made his Bollywood debut in the late 1950s, with the 1957 film, Fashion Brand. His other works include Sahara (1958), Chand (1959), Honeymoon (1960), Kanch Ki Gudiya (1961), Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962), and Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), among others.

In 1965, he starred in the thriller, Gumnaam, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. In the same year, Shaheed was released. His other patriotic films include Purab Aur Pachhim (1970) and Kranti (1981).

Manoj Kumar made his directorial debut with Upkar (1967), which was a huge success. He also directed other films like Shor (1972), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974) and Jai Hind (1999).

Manoj Kumar
Manoj Kumar Photo: X
info_icon

Asrani

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, died on October 20, after a prolonged illness. Born on January 1, 1940, in Jaipur, Asrani was from a middle-class Sindhi family. He completed his education at St. Xavier's School and did his graduated from Rajasthan College, Jaipur. While studying, he worked as a voice artist at All India Radio in Jaipur.

He took training in acting from Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar from 1960 to 1962, and later joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1964. 

Asrani made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan. In his career spanning over five decades, he appeared in over 350 films. Best known for his perfect comic timing, he gave some of the memorable performances in films like Sholay, Bawarchi, Abhimaan, Mere Apne, Koshish, Parichay, Chupke Chupke, Rafoo Chakkar Chhoti Si BaatDhamaal franchise, Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bol Bachchan, among others.

Govardhan Asrani
Govardhan Asrani Photo: X
info_icon

Satish Shah

Satish Shah, who played the iconic role of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on October 25, reportedly due to kidney failure. He was 74.

In his career of more than four decades, Shah worked in both films and television, making people laugh with his memorable roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, Om Shanti Om and others.

Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmi Chakkar, Ghar Jamai, and Comedy Circus are some of his other notable works in television.

Top 5 regional films that ruled the box office in 2025 - X
Year-Ender 2025: Top 5 Regional Movies That Ruled The Box Office

BY Garima Das

Satish Shah death
Satish Shah Photo: X
info_icon

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg, the renowned Assamese singer, actor, and filmmaker, died in Singapore on September 19. He was 52.

Born in Meghalaya, Zubeen's real name was Zubeen Borthakur, who forayed into professional music with his debut Assamese album Anamika (1992)In his career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to over 38000 songs in more than 40 languages and dialects. Tumi Junu Pariba Hun, Xapunor Xur Junaki Mon, Maya, Asha, Rumal, Tumi Mur, Fagun and Ubhoti Suwa, among others, are some of his iconic Assamese songs. He also lent his voice to several hit Bollywood songs, including Ya Ali (Gangster), Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re (Kaante), and more.

Zubeen was not only the "voice of Assam" but was also an activist and philanthropist who wove the threads of unity with his versatility.

zubeen garg
Zubeen Garg Photo: X
info_icon

MS Umesh

Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, popularly known as MS Umesh, died on November 30 at the age of 80 after battling cancer.

Born on April 24, 1945, MS Umesh did his schooling in Mysore. At the age of 4, he joined the popular theatre troupe run by K. Hirannaiah. His first movie as a child artist was in BR Panthulu’s film Makkala Rajya.

He was one of the most beloved comic actors of the Kannada cinema. In his illustrious career spanning over six decades, Umesh acted in over 350 films. Eradu Kanasu, Bhagyavantha, Bangarada Jinke, Hosa Belaku, Guna Nodi Hennu Kodu, Guru Shishyaru, Anupama, Kalla Kulla, Vasantha Geetha, Kaviratna Kalidasa, and Golmaal Radhakrishna, among others are some of his best works.

Veteran Kannada actor MS Umesh death
MS Umesh Photo: X
info_icon

Kota Srinivasa Rao

Veteran actor-comedian and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao died on July 13 in Hyderabad due to an illness. He was 83. 

Kota Srinivasa Rao acted in over 750 films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam in his career spanning nearly five decades. He made his debut in the 1978 Telugu drama Pranam Khareedu.

He played both villainous and comic roles. Gaayam, Money, Aha Naa Pellanta, Aa Naluguru and Bommarillu, and Suvarna Sundari are some of his notable films.

Kota Srinivasa Rao
Kota Srinivasa Rao Photo: X
info_icon

Sreenivasan

Malayalam actor, filmmaker and screenwriter Sreenivasan died on December 20. He was due to cardiac and other ailments.

Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam, near Thalassery, Kerala, Sreenivasan did his early education in Kadirur. He graduated in economics from PRNSS College, Mattanur, and did a formal training at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu, Chennai.

In his illustrious career of nearly five decades, Sreenivasan acted in over 200 films. His debut film was P.A. Backer’s Manimuzhakkam in 1976. Apart from being a renowned actor in the Malayalam film industry, he became one of the legendary figures of the industry for writing social and political satire, which redefined Malayalam cinemaJ

Sreenivasan
Legendary actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan Photo: X
info_icon
Newcomers who made stunning Bollywood debut in 2025 - X
Year-Ender 2025: Ahaan Panday To Rasha Thadani - 5 Newcomers Who Made A Mark With Stellar Debut

BY Garima Das

Mukul Dev, Shefali Jariwala, Deb Mukherjee, Dheeraj Kumar, Pankaj Dheer, and Sulakshana Pandit, among others, are some notable names who passed away in the calendar year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  2. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

  3. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

  5. ‘I Had Nothing Left’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Retirement Thoughts After 2023 World Cup Final Loss

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching

  3. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  4. The Love That Eats: Dogs, Flesh, And The Surplus Life Of India

  5. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. Imran Khan, Wife Receive 17 Years In Toshakhana 2 Corruption Case, Calls For Protests

  4. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?