In Memoriam: From Dharmendra To Sreenivasan - Remembering Legendary Indian Celebs Who Passed Away In 2025

Year 2025 witnessed the deaths of many popular Indian celebs, leaving a void in our hearts.
From legendary actors, filmmakers, musicians, to television personalities, the year 2025 saw some of the giants of the Indian entertainment industry passing away, leaving a void in our hearts. These legends might not be with us today, but their memories will live on forever, and they will be remembered for their unmatched contribution.
Dharmendra
Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly called the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness. He was one of the most celebrated cinema legends, who had a career spanning over six decades. Dharmendra appeared in more than 300 films. He made his debut in the 1960s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. His first hit was 1961's Shola Aur Shabnam, followed by other blockbusters like Anpadh (1962) and Bimal Roy's Bandini (1963). Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Mamta, Devar, Anupama and Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966) were the major hits in the 60s.
Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, The Burning Train, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Jeevan Mrityu, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, and Sharafat are some of his other iconic films.
He also starred in films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Kaise Kahoon Ke... Pyaar Hai, Kis Kis Ki Kismat, Life in a... Metro, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and more.
His final on-screen appearance will be war drama titled Ikkis, which will release on January 1, 2026.
Manoj Kumar
Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar left for the heavenly abode on April 4 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 87. Born as Harikrishnan Giri Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (which is now in Pakistan), Kumar made his Bollywood debut in the late 1950s, with the 1957 film, Fashion Brand. His other works include Sahara (1958), Chand (1959), Honeymoon (1960), Kanch Ki Gudiya (1961), Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962), and Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), among others.
In 1965, he starred in the thriller, Gumnaam, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. In the same year, Shaheed was released. His other patriotic films include Purab Aur Pachhim (1970) and Kranti (1981).
Manoj Kumar made his directorial debut with Upkar (1967), which was a huge success. He also directed other films like Shor (1972), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974) and Jai Hind (1999).
Asrani
Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, died on October 20, after a prolonged illness. Born on January 1, 1940, in Jaipur, Asrani was from a middle-class Sindhi family. He completed his education at St. Xavier's School and did his graduated from Rajasthan College, Jaipur. While studying, he worked as a voice artist at All India Radio in Jaipur.
He took training in acting from Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar from 1960 to 1962, and later joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1964.
Asrani made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan. In his career spanning over five decades, he appeared in over 350 films. Best known for his perfect comic timing, he gave some of the memorable performances in films like Sholay, Bawarchi, Abhimaan, Mere Apne, Koshish, Parichay, Chupke Chupke, Rafoo Chakkar Chhoti Si Baat, Dhamaal franchise, Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bol Bachchan, among others.
Satish Shah
Satish Shah, who played the iconic role of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on October 25, reportedly due to kidney failure. He was 74.
In his career of more than four decades, Shah worked in both films and television, making people laugh with his memorable roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, Om Shanti Om and others.
Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmi Chakkar, Ghar Jamai, and Comedy Circus are some of his other notable works in television.
Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg, the renowned Assamese singer, actor, and filmmaker, died in Singapore on September 19. He was 52.
Born in Meghalaya, Zubeen's real name was Zubeen Borthakur, who forayed into professional music with his debut Assamese album Anamika (1992). In his career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to over 38000 songs in more than 40 languages and dialects. Tumi Junu Pariba Hun, Xapunor Xur Junaki Mon, Maya, Asha, Rumal, Tumi Mur, Fagun and Ubhoti Suwa, among others, are some of his iconic Assamese songs. He also lent his voice to several hit Bollywood songs, including Ya Ali (Gangster), Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re (Kaante), and more.
Zubeen was not only the "voice of Assam" but was also an activist and philanthropist who wove the threads of unity with his versatility.
MS Umesh
Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, popularly known as MS Umesh, died on November 30 at the age of 80 after battling cancer.
Born on April 24, 1945, MS Umesh did his schooling in Mysore. At the age of 4, he joined the popular theatre troupe run by K. Hirannaiah. His first movie as a child artist was in BR Panthulu’s film Makkala Rajya.
He was one of the most beloved comic actors of the Kannada cinema. In his illustrious career spanning over six decades, Umesh acted in over 350 films. Eradu Kanasu, Bhagyavantha, Bangarada Jinke, Hosa Belaku, Guna Nodi Hennu Kodu, Guru Shishyaru, Anupama, Kalla Kulla, Vasantha Geetha, Kaviratna Kalidasa, and Golmaal Radhakrishna, among others are some of his best works.
Kota Srinivasa Rao
Veteran actor-comedian and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao died on July 13 in Hyderabad due to an illness. He was 83.
Kota Srinivasa Rao acted in over 750 films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam in his career spanning nearly five decades. He made his debut in the 1978 Telugu drama Pranam Khareedu.
He played both villainous and comic roles. Gaayam, Money, Aha Naa Pellanta, Aa Naluguru and Bommarillu, and Suvarna Sundari are some of his notable films.
Sreenivasan
Malayalam actor, filmmaker and screenwriter Sreenivasan died on December 20.
Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam, near Thalassery, Kerala, Sreenivasan did his early education in Kadirur. He graduated in economics from PRNSS College, Mattanur, and did a formal training at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu, Chennai.
In his illustrious career of nearly five decades, Sreenivasan acted in over 200 films. His debut film was P.A. Backer's Manimuzhakkam in 1976. Apart from being a renowned actor in the Malayalam film industry, he became one of the legendary figures of the industry for writing social and political satire, which redefined Malayalam cinema.
Mukul Dev, Shefali Jariwala, Deb Mukherjee, Dheeraj Kumar, Pankaj Dheer, and Sulakshana Pandit, among others, are some notable names who passed away in the calendar year.