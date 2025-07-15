Year-Ender 2025 Obit: From Hulk Hogan To Fauja Singh Remembering Sporting Stars Who Passed Away

Check out the list of the top 10 famous athletes of the world across multiple sports who left abode in 2025. Also know the reason of their deaths

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
top 10 famous athletes who died in 2025
Check out the list of top 10 athletes around the world who left us in 2025. Photo: X/Hulk Hogan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hulk Hogan left abode at the age of 71 in July, 2025

  • He died due to heart attack

  • Fauja Singh - aged 114 also died in 2025 in a road accident

From larger-than-life personalities like Hulk Hogan, who brought pro wrestling to the world stage to fierce two-time heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, the global sporting community mourned the loss of many notable figures in 2025.

Not only legends, but we also witnessed some heartbreaking tragedies this year that took away from us some of the prominent sports personalities who were in the prime of their sporting careers. Let's have a look at the list of some of these personalities who lost their lives in 2025:

1. Greg Biffle (55 years)

Greg Biffle also popularly known as the 'The Biff' or 'Biffle' died in a private jet crash at a North Carolina airport on December 18, 2025. He won many titles during his lifetime such as the 1998 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Rookie of the Year, the 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck championship, the 2001 NASCAR Busch Series Rookie of the Year, and the 2002 NASCAR Busch Series championship. He also achieved a feat of winning 19 races in the NASCAR Sprint Truck Series

2. Junior Bridgeman (71 years old)

Junior Bridgeman was a NBA veteran and had a record of 13.6 points per game in his career. He went on to become a billionaire towards his retirement and eventually purchased a 10% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks. He sadly passed away due to a heart attack on March 11, 2025

Related Content
Related Content

3. Elden Campbell (57 years old)

Elden Campbell, a power forward for the Lakers was a star in the 90s, known for his slick most moves. Unfortunately, he drowned in an accident while fishing in Pompano Beach, Florida.

4. Fauja Singh (114 years)

Fauja Singh was a British national born in India and was an astonishing 114-year old when he sadly died in a road accident in India. He was believed to be the 'world's oldest marathon runner and was famously nicknamed as the "Turbaned Tornado".

5. Octavio Dotel (51 years old)

Octavia Dotel featured as a pitcher for 13 different clubs. Only 10 pitchers are there in the world including Dotel, who have 700 appearances and 10 strikeouts in every 9 innings. He tragically died becauseb of a roof collapse in Santo Domingo on April 8, 2025.

6. Ken Dryden (78 years old)

Ken Dryden was a member of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty who won the Stanley Cup six times with his team. Dryden was also a member of the Canadian Parliament from 2004 to 2011. He unfortunately died from cancer on September 5, 2025.

7. Ricky Hatton (46 years old)

Ricky Hatton was a British professional boxer. He was a two-weight world champion and gained widespread popularity for his relentless style and huge fan base. He had massive wins in his career, including the one against Kostya Tszyu that made him a unified champion, thus adding to his popularity. The former champion committed suicide by hanging himself on September 14, 2025.

8. George Foreman (76 years old)

Big George won his first-ever heavyweight title by making short work of Joe Frazier in the second round in 1973. Twenty years later he again won the coveted title in 1994 at the age of 45. George even had Muhammad Ali in the Rumble in the Jungle and was a famous boxing colour commentator on HBO. He died on March 21, 2025, though his cause of death is not in the public domain yet.

9. Diogo Jota (28 years old)

Diogo Jota was an upcoming young footballer who came into limelight at Liverpool and also played for the Portuguese national team. He tragically deceased in a car crash in Spain on July 3, 2025.

10. Hulk Hogan (71 years old)

Terry Gene Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, was a prominent pro wrestler of all time. He laid the foundation of WWE's worldwide popularity back in the 1980s and again came into the fray in the mid 1990s as a villain. Hogan passed away due to a heart attack in Clearwater, Florida, on July 24, 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Deepti Sharma: Why Is India Women Cricketer Trending Today? Explained

  2. Pakistan Chief Selector Aaqib Javed Admits Replicating India's White-Ball Blueprint For Success

  3. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Hails Australia's Response To Setbacks Following Series Victory

  4. ‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

  5. The Ashes 2025-26: England’s Bazball Gamble Falters As Australia Seal Ashes Whitewash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  3. Congress Mocks Modi Over 'Acute Acronym-itis' After VB-G RAM G Bill Passage

  4. Beyond Binary: Bahujan Has Its Own Ideological Enchantment

  5. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  3. South Africa: At Least Nine Killed In Tavern Shooting Near Johannesburg, Manhunt Launched

  4. Imran Khan, Wife Receive 17 Years In Toshakhana 2 Corruption Case, Calls For Protests

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm