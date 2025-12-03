South OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week: The Girlfriend, Dies Irae, Kalamkaval, Akhanda 2 And More

This week, there is an interesting line-up of South shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.
From Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone.
The Girlfriend, Stephen, and Dies Irae, among others, are the major OTT releases of the week.
South OTT and theatrical releases this week: This week offers a diverse range of South content with compelling stories across genres and languages—both on OTT platforms and in theatres. From Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend in Telugu to Stephen in Tamil, to Pranav Mohanlal's Dies Irae in Malayalam, this week has something for everyone on various platforms. Mammootty's Kalamkaval in Malayalam and Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Telugu action adventure drama Akhanda 2: Thaandavam are the major theatrical releases this Friday.
We have curated a list of South Indian shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres this week.
South OTT releases this week
The Girlfriend - December 5 (Netflix)
The Telugu romantic drama stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences upon its theatrical release. The Girlfriend will be available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
The film revolves around Bhooma (Mandanna), a young college girl who falls in love with Vikram (Shetty). But their love turns toxic over the years, which leads to emotional ups and downs, with Bhooma navigating her turmoil, doubt, and anger in the relationship.
Dies Irae - December 5 (JioHotstar)
Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the Malayalam horror film is headlined by Pranav Mohanlal. The film also starred Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy and Jaya Kurup, among others.
The story of Dies Irae revolves around Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), an architect from a wealthy family. He lives alone in an upscale locality in Kerala while his parents reside in the US. Rohan leads a carefree life, but the twist comes when he gets to know that his schoolmate Kani (Sushmitha Bhat) has committed suicide. When he visits her home to pay respects, a series of paranormal activities occurs, threatening his sanity and creating chaos in his life.
Stephen - December 5 (Netflix)
This Tamil psychological thriller is directed by debutant Mithun Balaji and stars Gomathi Shankar in the lead role. Stephen explores guilt, morality, and the blurred lines between right and wrong.
The story revolves around a man who walks into a police station and confesses to murder — only for the story to spiral into something far more unsettling. In this gripping tale, nothing is what it seems, and the suspenseful score intensifies the film’s mounting sense of unease.
The Great Pre-Wedding Show - December 5 (Zee5)
This quirky Telugu comedy drama stars Thiruveer and Teena Sravya in key roles.
It follows the story of Ramesh, a small-time village photographer whose life turns upside down when his assistant loses an important memory card which has a pre-wedding video of an influential local politician. Ramesh is terrified of the consequences and tries to cover up the blunder by giving excuses, and it soon turns into a chain of hilarious and unpredictable events.
Kuttram Purindhavan - December 5 (SonyLIV)
The Tamil crime thriller stars Pasupathy, Vidharth, Lizzie Antony, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli in key roles. It is about Bhaskar, a former police officer who gets entangled in a web of secrets and guilt while investigating a missing child case.
South Indian theatrical releases this week (December 5)
Kalamkaval
Malayalam megastar Mammootty's new film Kalamkaval is directed by debutant Jithin K Jose. The crime thriller also stars Vinayakan in a key role.
The Malayalam thriller explores the story of a group of police officers who are assigned to deal with a tense situation between two conflicting communities in the border town of Kottayikkonam. The investigation takes an unexpected turn as they unravel a dangerous crime connected to a single man.
Akhanda 2 - December 5
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, it is the sequel to the fantasy action film Akhanda, which was released in 2021. Nandamuri Balakrishna starred in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth.
Pragya Jaiswal is reprising the role of the female lead in the sequel.
Lockdown
Written and directed by AR Jeeva, this Tamil drama stars Anupama Parameswaran, Charle, and Abhirami, among others.
Set in the backdrop of lockdown, it revolves around the story of a young woman, Anitha, who is in deep fear and anxiety before returning home to her parents.
Dheeram
The Malayalam thriller stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Aju Varghese, Divya Pillai, Vijayaraghavan, Nishanth Sagar, and Reba Monica John in key roles. Directed by Jithin Suresh T, the film shows Sukumaran as ACP Stallin Joseph, who is in search of a killer targeting his victims for personal vengeance.
Pongala
The Malayalam action comedy thriller stars Manjummel Boys fame Sreenath Bhasi. He narrates a story of a group of people in Vypin Harbour. The film has themes of ambition and betrayal.
Apart from these movies, Prashanth Murali's The Ride, and Sharaf U Dheen's Khajuraho Dreams, are also releasing on the same date.