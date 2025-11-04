South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (November 3-9, 2025): Bad Girl, Kiss, The Girlfriend, Jatadhara And More

Vetri Maaran's Bad Girl and Kavin's blockbuster Kiss are the interesting OTT releases this week
In theatres, Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend, and Sonakshi Sinha-Sudheer Babu's film Jatadhara, among others, are the major theatrical releases.
Have a look at the list of new South OTT and theatrical releases this week
New South OTT and theatrical releases of the week: This week, South Indian OTT platforms feature new releases in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, including Vetri Maaran's Bad Girl, Kavin's blockbuster Kiss and more. These exciting titles will be available on Zee5, Sony Liv and others. There are also some interesting South films releasing in theatres this week. Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend, Sonakshi Sinha-Sudheer Babu's film Jatadhara are the major releases. Here's the list of new South OTT and theatrical releases this week from November 3-9, 2025.
South OTT releases of the week (November 3-9, 2025)
Bad Girl - November 4 (Sony LIV)
This Tamil controversial film is directed by Varsha Bharath, produced by Vetri Maaran and presented by Anurag Kashyap. Anjali Sivaraman-starrer coming-of-age drama will be available to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
The movie is about a young girl, Ramya (played by Anjali Sivaraman), from a Brahmin family, who disobeys her parents, resorts to alcohol and smoking and gets into intimate relationships with strangers. She is labelled as a "bad girl". The film shows her emotional journey to self-acceptance, and discovering her inner strength while navigating love, relationships, tradition and societal pressures and expectations.
Kiss - November 7 (Zee5)
The romantic Tamil fantasy film Kiss is directed and written by Sathish Krishnan and produced by Romeo Pictures. It stars Kavin and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles.
It follows the story of Nelson Marcus (Kavin), a gifted musician who has a mysterious ability to foresee the fate of a relationship every time a couple shares a kiss. Life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Sarah William (Preethi Asrani), who challenges his beliefs and forces him to confront his own emotions.
Karam - November 7 (ManoramaMAX)
This Malayalam action thriller stars Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanović, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K. Jayan, Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sudev Nair, Vishnu G. Varrier, Johny Antony, Shweta Menon, Redin Kingsley. It is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.
South films releasing in theatres this week (November 7)
Jatadhara
Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, this mythological thriller marks actress Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu debut. It also stars Sudheer Babu as the male lead. Sinha plays a demonic goddess who represents greed. Sudheer's character is someone who is divine and "born from sacrifice". Jatadhara will hit the theatres on November 7 in Telugu & Hindi.
The Girlfriend
This Telugu romantic drama stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film revolves around Bhooma, a young college girl who falls in love with Vikram. But their love turns toxic over the years, which leads to emotional ups and downs. The film will show how she navigates her turmoil, doubt, and anger in the relationship.
Ithiri Neram
The Malayalam romantic drama tells the story of Anish, who receives an unexpected call from his ex-girlfriend, Anjali, who wants to meet him. As they reunite, they recall fond memories, and some past wounds reopen. Will their love get a second chance? The film stars Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu, Anand Manmadhan, Jeo Baby, and Krishnan Balakrishnan.
Aaromaley
Aaromaley is a Tamil romantic comedy which is about Ajith, a hopeless romantic who believes that love is as rosy as it is shown in films, but he is proved wrong when he is forced by his parents to work at a matrimonial agency. Ajith's boss, Anjali has a different opinion on love, and soon he learns that love is not what he thinks. It is much more complicated in real life.
It stars Kishen Das, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Harshath Khan, among others.
I am God
The Kannada romantic thriller is headlined and directed by Ravi B. Gowda. It also stars Vijeta Pareek, Ravi Shankar P, Avinash, Aruna Balraj, and Niranjan Kumar.
It follows Deva and Bindu, who run from a masked killer, who calls himself God, and commits a series of murders.
The Great Pre-Wedding Show
It is a Telugu romantic family comedy drama about a young couple who get into the business of pre-wedding shoots. They go through several challenges before their big day. It is a family entertainer with lots of fun, humour, emotion and drama, making it a perfect watch.
Written and directed by Rahul Srinivas, the film stars Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, and Master Rohan, in key roles.