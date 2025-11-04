South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (November 3-9, 2025): Bad Girl, Kiss, The Girlfriend, Jatadhara And More

Aaromaley

Aaromaley is a Tamil romantic comedy which is about Ajith, a hopeless romantic who believes that love is as rosy as it is shown in films, but he is proved wrong when he is forced by his parents to work at a matrimonial agency. Ajith's boss, Anjali has a different opinion on love, and soon he learns that love is not what he thinks. It is much more complicated in real life.