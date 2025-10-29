OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week: The Witcher Season 4, Kantara Chapter 1, Hedda, Bugonia, The Taj Story And More

OTT and theatrical releases this week (October 27-November 2, 2025): Several OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, JioHotstar, and others, have interesting series and movies this week. Also, there are a few theatrical releases this week. From Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, IT: Welcome to Derry to Bugonia and The Taj Story, we bring you a list of web series and movies that will release this week across OTT platforms and in theatres. From action, thriller to comedy– there's something for everyone in this last week of October 2025.
OTT releases of the week
IT: Welcome to Derry - October 27 (JioHotstar)
The horror series premiered on October 26, 2025, on HBO Max in the US and on JioHotstar on October 27, 2025. Welcome to Derry's first episode shows several children of Derry unite in the search for missing kid Matty (Miles Ekhardt). Ronnie (Amanda Christine) is the last child to see Matty alive. The prequel series of the horror franchise is created by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs.
Idli Kadai - October 29 (Netflix)
Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Tamil comedy drama revolves around a young man, Murugan (Dhanush), who leaves his family's traditional idli business to pursue a job in a high-end hotel run by Arun Vijay and his father, Sathyaraj. After facing a setback, Murugan returns to his roots to run the family business.
The film is directed and co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures.
It also stars Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and Geetha Kailasam, among others.
Hedda - October 29 (Prime Video)
Hedda by Nia DaCosta is an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's play Hedda Gabler. Set in 1950s England on a country estate, it follows the ambitious Hedda (played by Tessa Thompson), who is married to George Tesman (played by Tom Bateman). The marriage is devoid of love and is also financially unstable. The twist comes when her former lover, author Eileen Lovborg (Nina Hoss), shows up. She also happens to be George's main competitor for the university professorship. Hedda is torn between her past love and her present life. She wants freedom she has been deprived of and wants to break free from the patriarchal society.
The Witcher Season 4 - October 30 (Netflix)
Liam Hemsworth has replaced Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The new season, which is mostly based on the book Baptism of Fire, has survival and reconciliation as the primary themes. Geralt has recovered from his near-death injury and decides that he would not remain neutral.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 - October 31 (Prime Video)
Written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend — the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara. When greed and power threaten to disrupt the natural balance, divine forces come to power to restore peace and order. The narrative unfolds through the intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities — with Panjurli Daiva embodying protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice.
The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram in key roles.
Lokah Chapter 1 - October 31 (JioHotstar)
Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is directed by Dominic Arun and backed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha, among others, are also part of the cast.
Maarigallu – October 31 (Zee5)
Set in the 1990s in a village near Sirsi, Kannada series Maarigallu is a divine folklore thriller that blends mystery, culture, and emotion.
The story revolves around a lost Kadamba-era treasure and a haunting sequence of events that blur the line between belief and fear. It stars Rangayana Raghu, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Praveen Tej.
Baai Tujhya Pai – October 31 (Zee5)
This Marathi series is a remake of the Tamil series Ayali. Set in the rural village of Vesaicha Vadgaon, the story revolves around a young woman who defies oppressive customs to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor in the early 1990s.
Here are the some other shows you can watch this week
The Asset - October 27 (Netflix)
M3GAN 2.0 - October 27 (Amazon Prime Video)
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers - October 30 (Netflix)
Love is Blind: Episode 13- The Reunion - October 30 (Netflix)
Tremembé - October 31 (Amazon Prime Video)
Breathless Season 2 - October 31 (Netflix)
Bad Influencer - October 31 (Netflix)
Theatrical releases of the week
Bugonia - October 31
Hollywood actor Emma Stone has reunited with Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos for the thriller. The Academy Award-winning star plays a CEO kidnapped by men who suspect she's an alien. She has gone bald for her role.
Apart from Stone, the sci-fi black comedy also stars Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis, who play the kidnappers. Alicia Silverstone and Stavros Halkias are also part of the cast.
The Taj Story - October 31
Headlined by Paresh Rawal, the upcoming film will raise questions about history and faith related to the most iconic symbol of love and legacy, the Taj Mahal. Rawal plays a local guide, and his quest to know the origin of the Taj Mahal takes him to the courtroom, where he raises questions about whether the Taj Mahal is a temple or a tomb.
Mass Jathara - October 31
Ravi Teja starrer will have its worldwide premiere on October 31, with theatrical release on November 1. Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, will see Teja in the role of a railway police officer. It is a blend of action, comedy, and entertainment, and also stars Sreeleela, Naveen Chandra and Rajendra Prasad, in key roles.
Baahubali: The Epic, Aan Paavam Pollathathu, Vattakhanal, Aaryan, Kona, Diés Iraé, Swapnasundari, Comondra Alien, Operation Padma, and Karmanye Vadhikaraste, among others are some of the South films releasing on October 31. Ethan Hawke starrer Black Phone 2 is also releasing this Friday.