OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week: The Witcher Season 4, Kantara Chapter 1, Hedda, Bugonia, The Taj Story And More

Hedda - October 29 (Prime Video)

Hedda by Nia DaCosta is an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's play Hedda Gabler. Set in 1950s England on a country estate, it follows the ambitious Hedda (played by Tessa Thompson), who is married to George Tesman (played by Tom Bateman). The marriage is devoid of love and is also financially unstable. The twist comes when her former lover, author Eileen Lovborg (Nina Hoss), shows up. She also happens to be George's main competitor for the university professorship. Hedda is torn between her past love and her present life. She wants freedom she has been deprived of and wants to break free from the patriarchal society.