South OTT Releases Of The Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, Lokah Chapter 1, Maarigallu And More

If you are a fan of South Indian movies and web shows, this week is perfect for you. The last week of October 2025 is packed with some exciting releases on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and Zee5, among others. From Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1 to Dhanush Idli Kadai and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, this week is packed with some interesting titles.