South OTT Releases Of The Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, Lokah Chapter 1, Maarigallu And More

If you are a fan of South Indian movies and web shows, this week is perfect for you. The last week of October 2025 is packed with some exciting releases on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and Zee5, among others. From Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1 to Dhanush Idli Kadai and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, this week is packed with some interesting titles.
Here’s the list of new South OTT releases to watch this week.
Top South OTT releases this week
Idli Kadai - October 29 (Netflix)
Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Tamil comedy drama will start streaming from tomorrow. It received positive reviews upon its theatrical release.
Idli Kadai's story revolves around a young man, Murugan (Dhanush), who leaves his family's traditional idli business to pursue a job in a high-end hotel run by Arun Vijay and his father, Sathyaraj. After facing a setback, Murugan returns to his roots to run the family business.
The film is directed by Dhanush, who also wrote the screenplay of the film. He has also co-produced it under Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures.
Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and Geetha Kailasam, among others, are also part of the cast.
Blackmail - October 30 (SunNXT)
GV Prakash Kumar starrer Tamil crime thriller was released in theatres on September 12, 2025 and opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
It follows Mani (GV Prakash Kumar), who works at a pharmaceutical distribution company. His girlfriend, Rekha (Teju Ashwini) becomes pregnant, which brings a new twist to the story.
Initially, Rekha decides to abort the child, but Mani convinces her to keep the baby, promising to take care of her and their child. There is yet another story of a man named Ashok, whose daughter has been kidnapped, and Archana, a young woman, is being threatened by her ex-boyfriend.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 - October 31 (Prime Video)
Written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the epic drama will premiere on OTT post its theatrical run. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, by dethroning Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide and is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark in India.
The prequel to Kantara (2022), Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend — the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara. When greed and power threaten to disrupt the natural balance, divine forces come to power to restore peace and order. The narrative unfolds through the intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities — with Panjurli Daiva embodying protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice.
The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram in key roles.
Lokah Chapter 1 - October 31 (JioHotstar)
Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Malayalam superhero film is making its OTT debut after two months of its theatrical release. Lokah is directed by Dominic Arun and backed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.
Apart from Kalyani, the film also stars Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha, among others, in significant roles.
It has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time by entering the Rs 300 crore club.
Maarigallu – October 31 (Zee5)
Set in the 1990s in a village near Sirsi, Kannada series Maarigallu is a divine folklore thriller that blends mystery, culture, and emotion.
The story revolves around a lost Kadamba-era treasure and a haunting sequence of events that blur the line between belief and fear. It stars Rangayana Raghu, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Praveen Tej.
Madhuram Jeevamrutha Bindu - October 31 (Saina Play)
The Malayalam anthology explores themes of love, happiness, hope, ambition and redemption through four interconnected stories. It stars Basil Joseph, Lal, Dayyana Hammed, Wafa Khatheeja, Punya Elizabeth, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Basil Joseph, Saiju Kurup, and Suhasini Maniratnam.
So, grab your popcorn bucket and enjoy these interesting titles from the comfort of your home.