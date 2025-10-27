IT: Welcome To Derry OTT Release Date In India: Cast, Plot, Episode Details

Pennywise has sent chills down our spines with IT (2017) and IT Chapter Two (2019), and now HBO’s new series IT: Welcome to Derry will explore the origins of Pennywise by taking us back to the 1960s, decades before the IT films take place. It will show the mysterious beginnings of the terrifying shape-shifting clown in the sinister town of Derry. Bill Skarsgård has returned as Pennywise the dancing clown in the prequel series and is all set to enthral and terrify the audience. Here's when and where you can watch IT: Welcome to Derry on OTT in India.