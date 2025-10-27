IT: Welcome To Derry OTT Release Date In India: Cast, Plot, Episode Details

Bill Skarsgård has returned as Pennywise the dancing clown in IT: Welcome To Derry and is all set to enthral and terrify the audience. Here's when and where you can watch IT: Welcome to Derry on OTT in India.

IT: Welcome to Derry release date
IT: Welcome to Derry release date, cast, plot, episode details Photo: IMDb
  • Bill Skarsgård has returned as Pennywise in IT: Welcome to Derry

  • The prequel series is the expansion of the IT universe

  • Here's when and where the Indian audiences can watch it online

Pennywise has sent chills down our spines with IT (2017) and IT Chapter Two (2019), and now HBO’s new series IT: Welcome to Derry will explore the origins of Pennywise by taking us back to the 1960s, decades before the IT films take place. It will show the mysterious beginnings of the terrifying shape-shifting clown in the sinister town of Derry. Bill Skarsgård has returned as Pennywise the dancing clown in the prequel series and is all set to enthral and terrify the audience. Here's when and where you can watch IT: Welcome to Derry on OTT in India.

When and where to watch IT: Welcome to Derry in India

The horror series premiered on October 26, 2025, on HBO Max in the US at 9 pm ET and PT. It is available to stream for the Indian audience on JioHotstar from October 27, 2025. As per reports, the first season features eight episodes, which will be released weekly every Sunday night. The finale episode is scheduled to release on December 14, 2025. For global audiences, IT: Welcome to Derry will also be available on HBO, Sky Max, and NowTV in select regions.

Here are the episode details and India release schedule

  • Episode 1 – The Pilot - October 27, 2025

  • Episode 2 – The Thing in the Dark - November 3, 2025

  • Episode 3 – Now You See It – November 10, 2025

  • Episode 4 – TBC – November 17, 2025

  • Episode 5 – TBC – November 24, 2025

  • Episode 6 – TBC – December 1, 2025

  • Episode 7 – TBC – December 8, 2025

  • Episode 8 – TBC – December 15, 2025

What is IT: Welcome to Derry about?

In the trailer of IT: Welcome to Derry, the couple, Leroy and Charlotte Hanlon, move to the sinister town of Derry. Welcome to Derry's first episode shows several children of Derry unite in the search for missing kid Matty (Miles Ekhardt). Ronnie (Amanda Christine) is the last child to see Matty alive.

The prequel series of the horror franchise is created by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, and it will expand the IT universe.

Andy Muschietti told Deadline that "there is an intentional bigger arc that will open" in the series.

"My intention with this was to create a story that is a little bit like an iceberg under the water all through seasons 1, 2 and 3. There will be an expansion in the mythology and more answers to the big questions," he added.

IT: Welcome to Derry cast

Apart from Skarsgård, the highly anticipated show also stars Jovan Adepo, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso, among others.

Here's the trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry

So, get ready for the darker and more terrifying and grim past of Derry in IT: Welcome to Derry.

