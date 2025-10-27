Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Where To Watch Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Movie Online

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release update: Rishab Shetty starrer has become a massive blockbuster of the year. The magnum opus, which was released on October 2, is currently minting moolah at the box office in India and overseas. As per reports, on its 25th day, Kantara Chapter 1 has dethroned this year's highest-grossing Indian film, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. Post its theatrical run, the film will be available to stream online. A leading streaming platform teased Kantara Chapter 1's upcoming OTT release, hinting that it will be available online soon.