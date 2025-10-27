Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Where To Watch Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Movie Online

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Update: Rishab Shetty starrer epic drama will stream on OTT post its theatrical run. Here's where you can watch in online

  • Kantara Chapter 1 will make its OTT debut soon

  • A leading streaming platform shared a new poster of the film, hinting at Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release

  • Rishab Shetty starrer has reportedly entered the Rs 800 crore club worldwide

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release update: Rishab Shetty starrer has become a massive blockbuster of the year. The magnum opus, which was released on October 2, is currently minting moolah at the box office in India and overseas. As per reports, on its 25th day, Kantara Chapter 1 has dethroned this year's highest-grossing Indian film, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal. Post its theatrical run, the film will be available to stream online. A leading streaming platform teased Kantara Chapter 1's upcoming OTT release, hinting that it will be available online soon.

Where to watch Kantara Chapter on OTT

Amazon Prime Video dropped a new poster featuring Rishab Shetty in his fierce, divine avatar and "legend continues" was written on it. The poster was captioned as "legendary." However, the streaming platform hasn’t confirmed Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date yet. As per reports, it will make its digital debut soon. The post has sparked excitement among fans.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office

According to Sacnilk, after 25 days, Kantara Chapter 1's box office collection stands at Rs 589.20 crore net in India. It has become the first film to cross the 200 crore mark in Karnataka, with a current collection of 235 crore in 25 days. The other versions have also performed equally well. The same report also claimed that Kantara: Chapter 1 has overtaken Chhaava, which has a lifetime haul of Rs 808 crore.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. It has been produced by Hombale Films.

