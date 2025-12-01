Ranveer Singh Faces Severe Backlash For Mimicking Kantara's Chamundi Scene At IFFI; Netizens Call It 'Disrespectful'

At IFFI 2025, during an interaction with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, Ranveer Singh, referring to a scene in Kantara, described goddess Chamundi as a “female ghost”.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh faces backlash for mimicking a scene from Kantara Chapter 1 Photo: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
  • Ranveer Singh recently landed in controversy for his reaction to a scene in Kantara Chapter 1 at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

  • During an interaction with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, Ranveer described goddess Chamundi as a “female ghost”.

  • He was at the event to promote his upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar.

The closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, held at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, was a star-studded event with several prominent figures from the film industry. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh also marked his presence to promote his upcoming film Dhurandhar. He also felicitated the legendary actor, Rajinikanth, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 50 glorious years in cinema.

Singh sparked controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by mimicking the revered goddess Chamundi or Chaundi (also spelt Chavundi). It was during his interaction with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, he imitated a scene from Kantara Chapter 1. The video has gone viral on social media, for which the actor has been facing severe backlash.

Ranveer Singh re-enacts Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 scene

Ranveer described goddess Chaundi as a “female ghost” and mimicked the character on stage with crossed eyes and his tongue out. He even screamed, which left Shetty in splits.

In the video, Ranveer said, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.”

He also asked the audience if anybody wanted to see him in Kantara 3, and, pointing at Shetty, he asked the audience to convey the message to him.

A still from Kantara Chapter 1 (2025)
Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Ranveer Singh receives criticism for mimicking Kantara's Chamundi scene

Ranveer's act didn't go down well with a section of netizens. He faced the wrath of people on X (formerly Twitter), who slammed him for mocking the goddess. Many called it "disrespectful" and "insensitive."

Have a look at some of the reactions here.

Neither Ranveer Singh nor Rishab Shetty has commented on the matter.

About Kantara Chapter 1

The prequel to Kantara (2022), Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend — the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara. When greed and power threaten to disrupt the natural balance, divine forces come to power to restore peace and order. The narrative unfolds through the intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities — with Panjurli Daiva embodying protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice.

The film is written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty and also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram in key roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 makers urge fans not to imitate Daiva characters in public
Kantara Chapter 1 Makers Urge Fans Not To Imitate Daiva Characters In Public; Rishab Shetty Requests To Stop Mockery

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It is the highest-grossing film of 2025, minting Rs 851.93 crore at the worldwide box office.

