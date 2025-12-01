Ranveer Singh Faces Severe Backlash For Mimicking Kantara's Chamundi Scene At IFFI; Netizens Call It 'Disrespectful'

The closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, held at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, was a star-studded event with several prominent figures from the film industry. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh also marked his presence to promote his upcoming film Dhurandhar. He also felicitated the legendary actor, Rajinikanth, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 50 glorious years in cinema.