Kantara Chapter 1 Makers Urge Fans Not To Imitate Daiva Characters In Public; Rishab Shetty Requests To Stop Mockery

The Daiva is a divine entity, and the tradition of Dhaivaradhane is a sacred ritual followed in the coastal Tulunadu region of Karnataka. In the Kantara films, the Daiva possession scenes were well-crafted with utmost care, respect and emotional depth. But a section of the audience has made a mockery of this sacred ritual by dressing up like Daiva and recreating the possession scenes at theatres, which has sparked debate on social media. Many have slammed these acts on X (formerly known as Twitter), calling it disrespectful to the religious beliefs and cultural identity of the Tulu community.