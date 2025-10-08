Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 6: Rishab Shetty's Film Inches Closer To Rs 300 Crore; Earns Over Rs 90 Crore In Hindi

Kantara Chapter 1 has earned Rs 290.25 on Day 6
Its Hindi version has stormed past the Rs 90 crore mark
Rishab Shetty's film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 6: With overwhelming reviews, Rishab Shetty starrer is having a phenomenal run at the box office. The Kannada-language, pan-India film, which released on October 2, emerged as a clear winner at the box office despite clashing with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. In India, the film is inching closer to Rs 300 crore nett and will easily hit the mark today. The Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 is also performing better than Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Have a look at the box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 here.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 6:
According to tracking website Sacnilk, on Day 6 (which was the first Tuesday), Kantara Chapter 1 saw a slight rise in collections from its first Monday, as the film collected Rs 33.5 crore nett at the domestic box office. The total box office collection of the magnum opus stands at Rs 290.25 crore in India.
With strong word-of-mouth, the film is expected to witness yet another solid second weekend at the box office in India. Not just in Karnataka, the film is performing well in other states as well. Its Hindi version is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark, having collected Rs 93.25 crore. By entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club, Kantara Chapter 1 will become the first South Indian film of 2025 to achieve the milestone.
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide collection
Rishab Shetty starrer is having a golden run at the worldwide box office as well. It has crossed the Rs 400 crore (gross) mark worldwide in 6 days, becoming the first Kannada film of the year to achieve this feat, and the 4th Indian film of 2025, after Coolie, Saiyaara, and Chhaava, to breach this mark.