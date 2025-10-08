Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 6: Rishab Shetty's Film Inches Closer To Rs 300 Crore; Earns Over Rs 90 Crore In Hindi

With strong word-of-mouth, the film is expected to witness yet another solid second weekend at the box office in India. Not just in Karnataka, the film is performing well in other states as well. Its Hindi version is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark, having collected Rs 93.25 crore. By entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club, Kantara Chapter 1 will become the first South Indian film of 2025 to achieve the milestone.