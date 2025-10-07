Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a slowdown on its first Monday
Rishab Shetty starrer has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in five days
The Hindi version of the film has surpassed Rs 75 crore
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 5: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is minting moolah at both the Indian and worldwide box office. After a thunderous Rs 61.85 crore opening in India, it has been showing no signs of slowing down and has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in the five days of its release. Have a look at Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection here.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 5
According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 opened with a solid Rs 61.85 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 45.4 crore on the second day. On Day 3, the epic drama collected Rs 55 crore and saw a growth in its earnings on Day 4 by raking in Rs 63 crore. On Day 5, which was the film's first Monday, the collections drastically decreased, as it minted an estimated Rs 30.50 crore. However, the Rishab Shetty starrer has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark, accumulating Rs 255.75 crore net collection in India in just five days. It will easily enter the Rs 300 crore mark by the end of this weekend.
It had an overall 72.70% Kannada occupancy on Monday, with night shows witnessing the maximum occupancy rate of 89.64%. Morning shows had the lowest occupancy rate of 41.91%. Afternoon and evening shows enjoyed 76.52% and 82.73% occupancy, respectively.
Kantara Chapter 1's worldwide collection stands at Rs 335 crore gross within four days of release. It has become the biggest weekend earner of the year.
It has surpassed Mahavatar Narsimha's gross collection, which minted Rs 325.74 crore worldwide.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 has been written, directed and headlined by Shetty. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, among others, in key roles.