Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty's Film Storms Past Rs 250 Crore Despite Dip On First Monday

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty's starrer saw a significant decline in its earnings on its first Monday.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 5
Kantara Chapter 1 crosses Rs 250 crore mark on Day 5 Photo: Hombale
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a slowdown on its first Monday

  • Rishab Shetty starrer has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in five days

  • The Hindi version of the film has surpassed Rs 75 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 5: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is minting moolah at both the Indian and worldwide box office. After a thunderous Rs 61.85 crore opening in India, it has been showing no signs of slowing down and has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in the five days of its release. Have a look at Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection here.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 opened with a solid Rs 61.85 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 45.4 crore on the second day. On Day 3, the epic drama collected Rs 55 crore and saw a growth in its earnings on Day 4 by raking in Rs 63 crore. On Day 5, which was the film's first Monday, the collections drastically decreased, as it minted an estimated Rs 30.50 crore. However, the Rishab Shetty starrer has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark, accumulating Rs 255.75 crore net collection in India in just five days. It will easily enter the Rs 300 crore mark by the end of this weekend.

Related Content
Related Content

It had an overall 72.70% Kannada occupancy on Monday, with night shows witnessing the maximum occupancy rate of 89.64%. Morning shows had the lowest occupancy rate of 41.91%. Afternoon and evening shows enjoyed 76.52% and 82.73% occupancy, respectively.

Kantara Chapter 1 earns Rs 60 crore on Day 1 - YouTube
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kantara Chapter 1's worldwide collection stands at Rs 335 crore gross within four days of release. It has become the biggest weekend earner of the year.

It has surpassed Mahavatar Narsimha's gross collection, which minted Rs 325.74 crore worldwide.

Celebs praise Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 - Instagram
Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 has been written, directed and headlined by Shetty. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, among others, in key roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup: MCC Delivers Final Word On Muneeba Ali Run-Out Controversy

  3. Mithali Raj, Ravi Kalpana Get Dedicated Sections At ACA-VDCA Stadium Amid Women’s World Cup 2025

  4. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

  5. Sunil Joshi Leaves Punjab Kings Support Staff As Spin Bowling Coach

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  2. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  5. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  2. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  3. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  4. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  5. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. Israel Deports 171 Activists, Including Greta Thunberg, After Gaza Flotilla Interception

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

  5. Trump Urges Rapid Progress As Mediators Gather In Egypt For Critical Gaza Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana