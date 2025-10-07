Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 opened with a solid Rs 61.85 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 45.4 crore on the second day. On Day 3, the epic drama collected Rs 55 crore and saw a growth in its earnings on Day 4 by raking in Rs 63 crore. On Day 5, which was the film's first Monday, the collections drastically decreased, as it minted an estimated Rs 30.50 crore. However, the Rishab Shetty starrer has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark, accumulating Rs 255.75 crore net collection in India in just five days. It will easily enter the Rs 300 crore mark by the end of this weekend.