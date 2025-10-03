Kantara: A Legend- Chapter 1 released in theatres worldwide on October 2
The epic drama has been praised by celebs, including Prabhas, Jr NTR, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Yash, and others
Rishab Shetty starred had a bumper opening of Rs 60 crore in all languages
Rishab Shetty has returned to the big screens with Kantara: A Legend- Chapter 1, the prequel to the blockbuster Kantara (2022). Written, directed, and headlined by Shetty, the prequel is spectacle-heavy with layered storytelling that blends folklore, spirituality, and human emotions, boosted by powerful performances by Shetty and others. Kantara Chapter 1 opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Also, Shetty's peers, including Prabhas, Jr NTR, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Yash, and others, have heaped praise on the film, calling it a 'masterpiece.'
Celebs praise Kantara Chapter 1
Pan-India superstar Prabhas reviewed the film and wrote on social media, "#KantaraChapter1 is a brilliant film with outstanding performances from everyone..... The biggest blockbuster of the year. Congratulations to Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films.!!"
Jr NTR, who has delivered blockbusters like RRR and Devara, congratulated the team of Kantara Chapter 1 on "scoring a resounding success."
"@shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir’s vision," he wrote.
Yash called the film a "new benchmark for Kannada and Indian Cinema." He wrote that Shetty's "conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion are evident in every frame." "As the writer, director, and actor, your vision translates into a truly immersive experience on screen," he added and congratulated Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films, saying, "Your vision and unconditional support for ambitious projects are continually raising the industry's bar."
The KGF star also praised Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah for delivering "brilliant, powerhouse performances."
"@AJANEESHB, your music breathes life into those frames. Arvind Kashyap, your spectacular camera work brought that world to life Excellent work by Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad and the entire cast and crew. Light moments Rakesh Poojary gave to this film now stand as a fitting tribute to his talent. Together, you all have crafted absolutely phenomenal cinema!," he concluded his post.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga also hailed Kantara Chapter 1 by calling it a "true MASTERPIECE INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable. Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly @shetty_rishab."
Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 60 crore in India in all languages and crossed the Rs 85 crore mark worldwide.