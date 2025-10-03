Rishab Shetty has returned to the big screens with Kantara: A Legend- Chapter 1, the prequel to the blockbuster Kantara (2022). Written, directed, and headlined by Shetty, the prequel is spectacle-heavy with layered storytelling that blends folklore, spirituality, and human emotions, boosted by powerful performances by Shetty and others. Kantara Chapter 1 opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Also, Shetty's peers, including Prabhas, Jr NTR, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Yash, and others, have heaped praise on the film, calling it a 'masterpiece.'