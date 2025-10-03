Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

Prabhas, Jr NTR, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Yash, and others have heaped praise on Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Celebs praise Kantara Chapter 1
Celebs praise Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kantara: A Legend- Chapter 1 released in theatres worldwide on October 2

  • The epic drama has been praised by celebs, including Prabhas, Jr NTR, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Yash, and others

  • Rishab Shetty starred had a bumper opening of Rs 60 crore in all languages

Rishab Shetty has returned to the big screens with Kantara: A Legend- Chapter 1, the prequel to the blockbuster Kantara (2022). Written, directed, and headlined by Shetty, the prequel is spectacle-heavy with layered storytelling that blends folklore, spirituality, and human emotions, boosted by powerful performances by Shetty and others. Kantara Chapter 1 opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Also, Shetty's peers, including Prabhas, Jr NTR, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Yash, and others, have heaped praise on the film, calling it a 'masterpiece.'

Celebs praise Kantara Chapter 1

Pan-India superstar Prabhas reviewed the film and wrote on social media, "#KantaraChapter1 is a brilliant film with outstanding performances from everyone..... The biggest blockbuster of the year. Congratulations to Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films.!!"

Jr NTR, who has delivered blockbusters like RRR and Devara, congratulated the team of Kantara Chapter 1   on "scoring a resounding success."

"@shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir’s vision," he wrote.

A still from Kantara Chapter 1 (2025) - YouTube
Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Related Content
Related Content

Yash called the film a "new benchmark for Kannada and Indian Cinema." He wrote that Shetty's "conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion are evident in every frame." "As the writer, director, and actor, your vision translates into a truly immersive experience on screen," he added and congratulated Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films, saying, "Your vision and unconditional support for ambitious projects are continually raising the industry's bar."

The KGF star also praised Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah for delivering "brilliant, powerhouse performances."

"@AJANEESHB, your music breathes life into those frames. Arvind Kashyap, your spectacular camera work brought that world to life Excellent work by Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad and the entire cast and crew. Light moments Rakesh Poojary gave to this film now stand as a fitting tribute to his talent. Together, you all have crafted absolutely phenomenal cinema!," he concluded his post.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also hailed Kantara Chapter 1 by calling it a "true MASTERPIECE INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable. Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly @shetty_rishab."

Kantara Chapter 1 earns Rs 60 crore on Day 1 - YouTube
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 60 crore in India in all languages and crossed the Rs 85 crore mark worldwide.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Atal, Zadrann Start With Caution

  2. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: IND Reach 448/5 At Stumps, Lead By 286 Runs Against WI In Ahmedabad

  3. Ravindra Jadeja Slams Sixth Test Century To Join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev In Elite List

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Game Called-off As Australia Retain Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Against New Zealand

  5. South Africa Vs England, Women’s ODI WC 2025: ENG-W Bowl SA-W Out For 69 - Check Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  4. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  5. Police Detain Congress MP Imran Masood, SP MLA Shahnavaz Khan Ahead Of Bareilly Visit

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  4. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  5. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Modi Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It a Path to Lasting Stability

  5. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps