Kantara Chapter 1 review

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Kantara Chapter 1 reads: "The film expands on Guliga and Daiva, not as supernatural jumpscares but as forces stitched into community life. It explores how belief systems, oral traditions, and ritual performances shape collective memory. Gods do not descend as cheap spectacle here; they loom as moral riddles. The film even dares to close on the old saying about divine manifestations ensuring Dharma, offering explanation without suffocation. For a story rooted in faith, this restraint feels refreshing."