Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty starrer earned a massive number on the first day of its release.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection
Kantara Chapter 1 earns Rs 60 crore on Day 1 Photo: YouTube
  • Kantara Chapter 1 has become the second-largest opener in Kannada after Yash's KGF: Chapter 2

  • It collected an estimated Rs 60 crore on Day 1

  • Rishab Shetty starrer lags behind KGF 2 in the Hindi belt

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 1: The much-awaited prequel, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, was released in theatres on October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. It created a storm at the box office as the epic drama had a thunderous opening. Released with massive hype, Kantara Chapter 1 came out victorious on Day 1 of this box office battle with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Have a look at Kantara Chapter 1 first day box office collection.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 1

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 60 crore on Day 1, and has become the second-largest opener in the Kannada film industry, next to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, which registered a huge Rs 134.50 crore in India on Day 1, and Rs 54 crore in Hindi. Kantara Chapter 1 has reportedly collected Rs 19-21 crore nett in the Hindi belt.

The overall occupancy on Thursday was observed at around 88.13%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 73.56%, while evening and night shows had a footfall of 90.78% and 92.04% respectively. Afternoon shows had the highest occupancy rate of 96.14%.

Kantara (2022) had an opening day haul of almost Rs 2 crore. The prequel has opened 1400% higher than its predecessor. It will easily surpass Kantara’s lifetime collection of Rs 81.1 crore this week itself.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is headlined by Shetty, alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. He wrote the film with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

Kantara Chapter 1 review

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Kantara Chapter 1 reads: "The film expands on Guliga and Daiva, not as supernatural jumpscares but as forces stitched into community life. It explores how belief systems, oral traditions, and ritual performances shape collective memory. Gods do not descend as cheap spectacle here; they loom as moral riddles. The film even dares to close on the old saying about divine manifestations ensuring Dharma, offering explanation without suffocation. For a story rooted in faith, this restraint feels refreshing."

