Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty Starrer Dethrones Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the highest-grosser of 2025
It has left behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at the worldwide box office
Rishab Shetty starrer has already beaten this year's big releases like Saiyaara, Coolie, War 2 and Lokah Chapter 1.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 26: Rishab Shetty starrer has proved that content-driven films with star power and scale can make wonders. Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the true box office king by entering the elite club of Rs 800 crore worldwide. With this, the Kannada film industry has reached new heights. Released on October 2, the epic drama continues to dominate the box office. In India, it is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark and is expected to achieve the feat before the theatrical run ends. Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, by dethroning Vicky Kaushal starrer historical drama Chhaava.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection India
After an impressive first week with Rs 337.4 crore, week 2 saw a significant drop in its earnings by 56.18%. The second week's box office collection was Rs 147.85 crore. Week 3 collection was 78.85 crore. But the film maintained its momentum and is now set to beat Chhaava's India nett collections. According to Sacnilk, after 26 days, the total box office of Kantara Chapter 1 stands at Rs 592.85 crore. Vicky Kaushal's domestic lifetime haul was Rs 601.54 crore.
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide collection
Made on a reported budget of Rs 125 crore, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned Rs 813 crore globally. With this, it has beaten the lifetime haul of Chhaava at the worldwide box office. Laxman Utekar's directorial earned approximately Rs 808 crore to Rs 809 crore.
About Kantara Chapter 1
Set in the era of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend — the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara. When greed and power threaten to disrupt the natural balance, divine forces come to power to restore peace and order. The narrative unfolds through the intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities — with Panjurli Daiva embodying protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice.
The Bhuta Kola traditions are brought to life with breathtaking cinematography, immersive world-building, and an evocative score by Ajaneesh Loknath.
Headlined, written and directed by Shetty, every frame of the film is elevated by the scale, craft, and performances.
Produced by Hombale Films, the magnum opus also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in key roles.
Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Prime Video on October 31, after its theatrical run.