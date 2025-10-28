Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty Starrer Dethrones Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 26: Rishab Shetty starrer has proved that content-driven films with star power and scale can make wonders. Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the true box office king by entering the elite club of Rs 800 crore worldwide. With this, the Kannada film industry has reached new heights. Released on October 2, the epic drama continues to dominate the box office. In India, it is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark and is expected to achieve the feat before the theatrical run ends. Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, by dethroning Vicky Kaushal starrer historical drama Chhaava.