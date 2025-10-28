Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty Starrer Dethrones Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Finally, Rishab Shetty starrer has become the highest-grossing film of 2025. It has surpassed the lifetime haul of Chhaava.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kantara: Chapter 1 box office collection Day 26
Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 becomes highest-grossing India film of 2025 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the highest-grosser of 2025

  • It has left behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at the worldwide box office

  • Rishab Shetty starrer has already beaten this year's big releases like Saiyaara, Coolie, War 2 and Lokah Chapter 1.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection Day 26: Rishab Shetty starrer has proved that content-driven films with star power and scale can make wonders. Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the true box office king by entering the elite club of Rs 800 crore worldwide. With this, the Kannada film industry has reached new heights. Released on October 2, the epic drama continues to dominate the box office. In India, it is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark and is expected to achieve the feat before the theatrical run ends. Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, by dethroning Vicky Kaushal starrer historical drama Chhaava.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection India

After an impressive first week with Rs 337.4 crore, week 2 saw a significant drop in its earnings by 56.18%. The second week's box office collection was Rs 147.85 crore. Week 3 collection was 78.85 crore. But the film maintained its momentum and is now set to beat Chhaava's India nett collections. According to Sacnilk, after 26 days, the total box office of Kantara Chapter 1 stands at Rs 592.85 crore. Vicky Kaushal's domestic lifetime haul was Rs 601.54 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 makers urge fans not to imitate Daiva characters in public - X
Kantara Chapter 1 Makers Urge Fans Not To Imitate Daiva Characters In Public; Rishab Shetty Requests To Stop Mockery

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide collection

Made on a reported budget of Rs 125 crore, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned Rs 813 crore globally. With this, it has beaten the lifetime haul of Chhaava at the worldwide box office. Laxman Utekar's directorial earned approximately Rs 808 crore to Rs 809 crore.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Set in the era of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend — the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara. When greed and power threaten to disrupt the natural balance, divine forces come to power to restore peace and order. The narrative unfolds through the intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities — with Panjurli Daiva embodying protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice.

The Bhuta Kola traditions are brought to life with breathtaking cinematography, immersive world-building, and an evocative score by Ajaneesh Loknath.

Headlined, written and directed by Shetty, every frame of the film is elevated by the scale, craft, and performances.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date confirmed - X
Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Movie Online

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Produced by Hombale Films, the magnum opus also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in key roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Prime Video on October 31, after its theatrical run.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: Shami Strikes First Ball As Gujarat Chase 327

  2. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Table-Toppers USA Face Bottom-Placed UAE

  3. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

  5. UAE Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  3. Healing Amid Grief: A Doctor’s Story Of Surgery In Kashmir’s Vale

  4. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  5. Bihar’s Political Odyssey: Five Decades, Fifteen Leaders

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  2. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’