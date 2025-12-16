Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Starrer Witnesses Massive Drop On Second Monday

Dhurandhar witnessed a massive drop of 50% on Day 11.
The spy actioner will cross the Rs 400 crore mark this week.
Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's spy actioner is continuing its phenomenal theatrical run. The film’s second Monday performance has pushed its domestic earnings close to the Rs 400 crore mark. Dhurandhar is now on the top three list of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2025, ending the year with a bang. Ranveer Singh's film has already crossed the Rs 550 crore landmark globally.
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 11
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Monday, which was the 11th day of the film, Dhurandhar raked in an estimated Rs 29 crore to its domestic total, taking the total collection to Rs 379.75 crore (Rs 455.50 crore gross). However, this figure reflects a massive drop of 50% from its Sunday collections of Rs 58 crore.
Dhurandhar is now in the 8th position on the highest-grossing Bollywood films in India.
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection
It is also minting moolah at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the film has minted $16 million overseas. On Monday evening, Dhurandhar hit the Rs 600 crore mark globally, earning Rs 600.75 crore gross.
Dhurandhar has achieved a major feat by becoming the third Indian film to reach the Rs 600 crore mark in 2025, after Chhaava and Kantara: Chapter 1. It has already dethroned Saiyaara (Rs 580 crore ). The spy thriller has also beaten the lifetime final collections of Ranveer's previous films, Padmaavat (Rs 585 crore) and Simmba (Rs 400.19 crore).
Dhurandhar hit the theatres on December 5. It also starred Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, among others, in key roles.