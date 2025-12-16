Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Starrer Witnesses Massive Drop On Second Monday

Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's spy actioner is continuing its phenomenal theatrical run. The film’s second Monday performance has pushed its domestic earnings close to the Rs 400 crore mark. Dhurandhar is now on the top three list of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2025, ending the year with a bang. Ranveer Singh's film has already crossed the Rs 550 crore landmark globally.