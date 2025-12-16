Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Starrer Witnesses Massive Drop On Second Monday

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Here's how much Ranveer Singh starrer collected on its second Monday.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
A still from Dhurandhar (2025)
Dhurandhar sees a dip in its collections on day 8 Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar witnessed a massive drop of 50% on Day 11.

  • The spy actioner will cross the Rs 400 crore mark this week.

  • Ranveer Singh starrer has achieved a major feat by becoming the third Indian film to reach the Rs 600 crore (gross) mark in 2025, after Chhaava and Kantara: Chapter 1.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's spy actioner is continuing its phenomenal theatrical run. The film’s second Monday performance has pushed its domestic earnings close to the Rs 400 crore mark. Dhurandhar is now on the top three list of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2025, ending the year with a bang. Ranveer Singh's film has already crossed the Rs 550 crore landmark globally.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 11

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Monday, which was the 11th day of the film, Dhurandhar raked in an estimated Rs 29 crore to its domestic total, taking the total collection to Rs 379.75 crore (Rs 455.50 crore gross). However, this figure reflects a massive drop of 50% from its Sunday collections of Rs 58 crore.

Dhurandhar is now in the 8th position on the highest-grossing Bollywood films in India.

Top 10 highest grossing Hindi films of 2025 - X
Year-Ender 2025: Chhaava To Dhurandhar, Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Movies Of The Year

BY Garima Das

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

It is also minting moolah at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the film has minted $16 million overseas. On Monday evening, Dhurandhar hit the Rs 600 crore mark globally, earning Rs 600.75 crore gross.

Related Content
Related Content

Dhurandhar has achieved a major feat by becoming the third Indian film to reach the Rs 600 crore mark in 2025, after Chhaava and Kantara: Chapter 1. It has already dethroned Saiyaara (Rs 580 crore ). The spy thriller has also beaten the lifetime final collections of Ranveer's previous films, Padmaavat (Rs 585 crore) and Simmba (Rs 400.19 crore).

Dhurandhar (2025) - Illustration
Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Dhurandhar hit the theatres on December 5. It also starred Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, among others, in key roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: 77 Slots To Fill As 10 Franchises Eye Star Names In Abu Dhabi

  2. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  3. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Shaheens Eye Semis Spot Against Spirited Emiratis

  5. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League CEO 'Discloses' New Season Dates On Auction Eve - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  3. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  4. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  5. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

  5. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

Latest Stories

  1. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  2. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  3. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa

  4. India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten Blue Colts Face Winless Opponents In Group A Finale

  5. Delhi Air Quality Very Poor, Over 200 Flights Cancelled, Several Diverted

  6. Bhagyalakshmi Criticises Mohanlal For Sharing Dileep’s Film Poster: Shouldn’t One Stop For A Moment And Think

  7. Army Marks Vijay Diwas, Highlight Indigenous Tech; Political Leaders Pay Tribute

  8. Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Venkatesh Takes MP To 225/8; PUN To Chase First Points