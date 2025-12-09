Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar recorded its lowest numbers since its release.
Despite the dip, Ranveer Singh's film crossed the Rs 125 crore mark in four days.
Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy saga has been receiving positive reviews.
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh's film's opening weekend performance has fortified the belief that there is no slowing down for the spy drama. Aditya Dhar-directorial crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its release. But the film suffered a sharp decline in business on its first Monday. However, it has crossed the Rs 125 crore mark at the Indian box office. Dhurandhar has also surpassed the Rs 117.53 crore net lifetime haul of Ranveer's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 4
Dhurandhar started off with massive numbers, notching up a phenomenal extended weekend. However, on day 4, it saw a huge drop of 46.51% from its day 3 collection. According to Sacnilk, it managed to collect an estimated Rs 23 crore net in India. This takes the four-day total of Ranveer starrer to Rs 126 crore.
The film registered an overall 32.43% occupancy on Monday. Morning shows recorded 13.35% occupancy, and improved during the afternoon shows with 26.17% and further saw a rise during the evening shows with 37.71% occupancy. Night shows recorded the highest footfall of 52.49%.
Currently, Chhaava, Saiyaara, War 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Housefull 5 are the top five highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. Let's wait and watch if Dhurandhar dethrones any of these films to be on the top 5 list.
Along with Singh, Dhurandhar also starred R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.