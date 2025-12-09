Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh's film's opening weekend performance has fortified the belief that there is no slowing down for the spy drama. Aditya Dhar-directorial crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its release. But the film suffered a sharp decline in business on its first Monday. However, it has crossed the Rs 125 crore mark at the Indian box office. Dhurandhar has also surpassed the Rs 117.53 crore net lifetime haul of Ranveer's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.