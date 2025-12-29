Prabhas' Spirit First Look To Be Unveiled On New Year's Eve - Report

Prabhas is undoubtedly the undisputed pan-India superstar, with a huge fanbase not just across the country but worldwide. Apart from his screen presence, his humility and warmth have made him one of the most loved and admired actors. Following Kalki 2898 AD, fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming release, The Raja Saab, the horror-fantasy slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. Another highly anticipated project of the Darling actor is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which went on floors last month. It is also scheduled for theatrical release next year.