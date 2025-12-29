Prabhas' Spirit First Look To Be Unveiled On New Year's Eve - Report

The first-look poster of Prabhas from Spirit could reportedly drop this month itself.
The actioner marks Prabhas' maiden collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
The film stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead, after Deepika Padukone's exit.
Prabhas is undoubtedly the undisputed pan-India superstar, with a huge fanbase not just across the country but worldwide. Apart from his screen presence, his humility and warmth have made him one of the most loved and admired actors. Following Kalki 2898 AD, fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming release, The Raja Saab, the horror-fantasy slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2026. Another highly anticipated project of the Darling actor is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which went on floors last month. It is also scheduled for theatrical release next year.
A new report claims that the first-look poster of Spirit will be out soon, this year itself.
Spirit first-look poster date
As per a report in Gulte, Vanga is planning to drop the first look poster of Spirit on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2025). For the unversed, he unveiled the first look of his previous film, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, on the same date in December 2022, as a New Year's surprise.
Nothing has been confirmed by Vanga, Prabhas or the makers.
This year on Prabhas' birthday, the Animal director shared the audio teaser of the film, where Prabhas' voice repeatedly says, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit."
About Spirit
The film went on floors on November 23 with a pooja ceremony. The mahuratam was attended by Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, Triptii Dimri and other crew members. Megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the ceremony.
Spirit also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key roles.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is scheduled to hit the screens in 2026. The release date is yet to be announced.