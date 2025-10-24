Spirit: Prabhas Reveals His ‘One Bad Habit’ In First Audio Teaser Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled an audio teaser for Spirit on Prabhas' birthday on October 23
He also revealed the cast of the film, which stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead, Kanchana, Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi
Spirit marks Prabhas and Vanga's first collaboration
On the occasion of Prabhas' 46th birthday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wished the Rebel Star by unveiling the audio teaser of his upcoming film, Spirit. Alongside the sound story, the Animal director also revealed the cast. Apart from Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, Spirit also stars Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi and Kanchana, among others. Spirit marks Prabhas and Vanga's first collaboration.
Prabhas' Spirit audio teaser
On Thursday night, Vanga took to his Instagram handle to share the announcement video. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his. Hindi (sic)".
The audio teaser is filled with voiceovers of the cast, including Prakash Raj and Prabhas. The background score by Harshavardhan Rameshwar enhances the atmosphere.
Prabhas is playing a former IPS officer and a topper who is currently a prisoner under the supervision of Prakash Raj. In the sound teaser, a jailer (played by Prakash Raj) and his assistant talk about an ex-cop (Prabhas) who is in remand. The jailer is heard giving instructions to his assistant on how the prisoner should be treated by stripping him and send him for tests.
Towards the end of the audio, Prabhas says, “Mr. Superintendent, bachpan se meri ek buri aadat hai.” When Prakash Raj asks, “What?”, he replies, “Right from childhood, I have just one bad habit" and then the title of the film — Spirit is shown.
Triptii is playing the female lead in the film. She has replaced Deepika Padukone. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is scheduled to release in 2026.