Spirit: Prabhas Reveals His ‘One Bad Habit’ In First Audio Teaser Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film

The first audio teaser for Prabhas' Spirit was released on the actor's birthday. Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled it on Prabhas' birthday on October 23.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spirit movie audio teaser
Prabhas starrer Spirit movie audio teaser Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled an audio teaser for Spirit on Prabhas' birthday on October 23

  • He also revealed the cast of the film, which stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead, Kanchana, Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi

  • Spirit marks Prabhas and Vanga's first collaboration

On the occasion of Prabhas' 46th birthday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wished the Rebel Star by unveiling the audio teaser of his upcoming film, Spirit. Alongside the sound story, the Animal director also revealed the cast. Apart from Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, Spirit also stars Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi and Kanchana, among others. Spirit marks Prabhas and Vanga's first collaboration.

Prabhas' Spirit audio teaser

On Thursday night, Vanga took to his Instagram handle to share the announcement video. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his. Hindi (sic)".

The audio teaser is filled with voiceovers of the cast, including Prakash Raj and Prabhas. The background score by Harshavardhan Rameshwar enhances the atmosphere.

Prabhas' new film with Hanu Raghavapudi is titled Fauzi - X
Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Prabhas is playing a former IPS officer and a topper who is currently a prisoner under the supervision of Prakash Raj. In the sound teaser, a jailer (played by Prakash Raj) and his assistant talk about an ex-cop (Prabhas) who is in remand. The jailer is heard giving instructions to his assistant on how the prisoner should be treated by stripping him and send him for tests.

Related Content
Related Content

Towards the end of the audio, Prabhas says, “Mr. Superintendent, bachpan se meri ek buri aadat hai.” When Prakash Raj asks, “What?”, he replies, “Right from childhood, I have just one bad habit" and then the title of the film — Spirit is shown.

Celebs wish Prabhas on his 46th birthday - X
Prabhas Birthday: Rishab Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, Vishnu Manchu And Other Celebs Shower Love On The Rebel Star

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Triptii is playing the female lead in the film. She has replaced Deepika Padukone. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is scheduled to release in 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal Shatter Records In 212-Run Opening Stand

  3. Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Set To Play For Saurashtra In Round 2 Clash Against MP

  4. Shashi Tharoor Reacts To India’s Loss Against Australia In 2nd ODI, Says Team Selection Cost The Game

  5. India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit’s Heroics In Vain As Aussies Seal Two-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  2. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

  3. Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ Amid Haze, Slight Improvement Observed

  4. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  5. 'Bachke Rehna Re Baba': Cong Claims PM Not Going For ASEAN Summit To Avoid Meeting Trump

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  2. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Pakistan Resumes Afghan Transit Trade In Phased Move After Ceasefire

  4. EU And U.S. Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressure Putin Over Ukraine War

  5. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

Latest Stories

  1. Is There Any Solution To Delhi’s Pollution?

  2. 2025 Bihar Elections: What’s The Bihar Model?

  3. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  4. Chhath Puja 2025 Guide—Important Do's And Don’ts You Should Know

  5. NBA Gambling-Mafia Poker Scandal: Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups Among Dozens Arrested

  6. EU Sanctions 3 Indian Firms For Alleged Links To Russia’s Defense Sector

  7. Modi, Shah To Address Multiple Rallies In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Polls

  8. Spirit: Prabhas Reveals His ‘One Bad Habit’ In First Audio Teaser Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film