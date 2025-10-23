Prabhas Birthday: Rishab Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, Vishnu Manchu And Other Celebs Shower Love On The Rebel Star

Actor Prabhas turned 46 on October 23. Here’s how celebrities wished him on his birthday.

Prabhas birthday
Celebs wish Prabhas on his 46th birthday Photo: X
  • Rishab Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, Gopichand and other celebs wished Prabhas on his 46th birthday today, October 23

  • Many celebs posted throwback photos to wish the pan-India icon on this special day

  • On his birthday, Prabhas revealed the title of his new film Fauzi with Hanu Raghavapudi

Pan-India icon, Telugu star Prabhas turned a year older on Thursday, October 23, 2025, and everyone from his fans to celebrities wished the Rebel Star on the special day. He was showered with heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Celebs, including Rishab Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, Gopichand and others, wrote warm birthday messages for Prabhas on his 46th birthday.

Celebs wish Prabhas on birthday

Kantara star Rishab Shetty shared a picture of Prabhas on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Wishing our own Darling #Prabhas Sir a blessed and powerful year ahead May you continue to entertain and inspire audiences across the world with your incredible journey Happy Birthday! (sic)"

Prabhas' new film with Hanu Raghavapudi is titled Fauzi - X
Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Wishing 'King' Prabhas on his birthday, Malavika Mohanan wrote, "Wishing you nothing but the best & wishing for all your upcoming films to become mega blockbusters Will always be grateful I got to share the screen with you & can’t wait for everyone to watch our film."

Prabhas and Malavika will be seen in the upcoming film The Raja Saab, which is releasing in January 2026.

Vishnu Manchu also extended birthday wishes to Prabhas, who made a cameo appearance in Kannappa. "Happy Birthday to my brother #Prabhas You’ve always carried strength and grace, and my loyalty to you is for life. Wishing you more power, peace & thunder at the box office Love you Har Har Mahadev #HappyBirthdayPrabhas," he wrote on X.

"Wishing the ever-inspiring #Prabhas garu a very Happy Birthday.. Your dedication, humility, and cinematic vision continue to set new standards. Here’s to many more milestones ahead!," wrote Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Actor Gopichand shared a picture with the Darling star and wrote, "From our Telugu roots to global recognition, having reached unimaginable heights, you still remain the same humble and grounded. That’s what makes you truly special, the darling of millions. Here’s to a king-size birthday, grandeur celebrations, and a year full of blockbuster moments… just like you are! HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY PRABHAS! (sic)".

Celebs like Manoj Manchu, Sujeeth, and Sudheer Babu, among others also wished the Salaar star.

The Raja Saab movie trailer out - Instagram/Prabhas
The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Starrer Promises A Thrilling Horror Comedy With Perfect Blend Of Scares And Laughs

BY Garima Das

On the work front, the title of Prabhas' new film with Hanu Raghavapudi was revealed today. It is titled Fauzi. He also has The Raja Saab, Salaar 2, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD 2 in his kitty.

