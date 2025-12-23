‘Feel More Scared as an Indian Than As A Hindu’: Bengal Student’s Harrowing Account

Trapped in Dhaka during fresh unrest, Jadavpur University student describes mob intimidation, threats and desperate calls for evacuation amid minority attacks

India -Bangladesh row
Mob Attacks Daily Star Office in Dhaka, Journalists Rescued After Hours Photo: RAJIB DHAR
  • West Bengal student in Dhaka says she feels more threatened as an Indian than specifically as a Hindu amid mob checks on nationality.

  • Reports of threats, intimidation, and advice to hide Indian identity; student locked in hostel, seeking evacuation.

  • Indian High Commission advising caution and collecting details of affected students for possible assistance.

A 21-year-old student from West Bengal, currently studying at Dhaka University on an ICCR scholarship, shared a chilling account on December 23, 2025, saying she feels “more scared as an Indian than as a Hindu” amid the escalating violence and targeted attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

The student, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, spoke to a Kolkata-based news channel from her locked hostel room in Dhaka. “The mobs are not just targeting Hindus , they are targeting anyone who looks Indian, speaks Bengali with an Indian accent, or carries an Indian ID,” she said. “I’ve been told to remove my bindi, hide my phone’s Indian SIM, and avoid speaking loudly in Bengali. They check passports and visa stamps. Being Indian has become more dangerous than being Hindu right now.”

She described hearing slogans outside her hostel, seeing groups of youths roaming streets with sticks, and witnessing shops owned by Indian-origin traders being looted in nearby areas. “My Bangladeshi friends are trying to protect me, but they are scared too. The police presence is minimal where we are. I just want to go home,” she added, breaking down on camera.

The student said she has been in touch with the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, which advised her to stay indoors and avoid travel. She claimed many Indian students in Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet are in similar distress, with some reporting vandalism of their rooms and threats to leave the country immediately. The ICCR has reportedly asked affected students to submit details for possible evacuation assistance.

The remarks come amid a fresh wave of violence in Bangladesh, including the lynching of Hindu shopkeeper Uttam Kumar Barman in Rangpur on December 13, and reports of temple vandalism and assaults in several districts. Over the past week, several Indian media outlets and social media users have highlighted similar fears expressed by Indian nationals and students stranded in the neighbouring country.

Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated its advisory urging all Indian citizens in Bangladesh to exercise maximum caution, register with the High Commission, and avoid non-essential movement. The High Commission is in touch with local authorities for the safety of Indian nationals.

