Mark Tully: The Foreigner India Came To Trust

And, he did an excellent job in reporting from India. This was a time, remember, when India crossed many milestones in its national journey—the 1971 Bangladesh War with Pakistan, the Emergency, the Punjab insurgency, Operation Blue Star, Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the anti-Sikh riots, the Bhopal gas tragedy, Rajiv Gandhi’s inglorious fall and violent death, and the demolition of the Babri Masjid—and Tully was telling the story to us as also to the outside world. He invariably set his piece in a tone and tenor different from the haughty voice that came easily to other foreign correspondents. To be sure, there were times when his reportage did not quite please the powers that be; yet it is remarkable that twice he was conferred with our high civilian honours—a Padma Shri in 1994 and a Padma Bhushan in 2005.