Chandigarh Express: Kashvee Gautam, From ‘One of the Boys’ To Ace All-Rounder

Twenty-year-old Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive player at the Women’s Premier League auction in 2023, picked by Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crore

Mrinalini Dhyani
Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kashvee Gautam
Fierce Intent: When she started out, Gautam used to wonder if a Women’s Premier League would ever become a reality | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mistaken for a boy through her early teens, Kashvee Gautam built her game in gully cricket and male-dominated grounds, fighting social norms, lack of infrastructure and identity policing to survive in the sport.

  • From a government school ground in Chandigarh to becoming the most expensive player at the WPL auction, Gautam’s rise mirrors the broader transformation of women’s cricket—fuelled by the WPL, equal match fees and growing visibility.

  • Two major injuries threatened to derail her career, but Gautam returned each time with impact performances, inspiring a new generation of girls who now see cricket not as an exception, but as a future.

A pixie haircut. Broad shoulders. A loose T-shirt and a confidence in her movements that made her seem older than 13. When she walked into the government school ground in Sector 32, Chandigarh, even seasoned coaches didn’t question it. They assumed she was another boy looking for a net session.

“I also thought she was a boy initially,” recalls cricket coach Nagesh Gupta, who would go on to shape her cricketing life. “She still looks like one sometimes. But when I made her bowl, I knew immediately that this kid is different. Natural action. Smooth.”

That ‘boy’ was Kashvee Gautam. For years, she had been hiding in plain sight, playing gully cricket with boys who were unaware that she was a girl, waking up before dawn to play in parks, cycling through lanes to avoid being seen in school uniforms she didn’t feel comfortable in, quietly building the foundation of a career that would take her to the Women’s Premier League, the Indian team. And beyond.

Related Content
Related Content

For decades, women’s cricket in India stayed in the shadows, seen as a ‘man’s game’, under­funded, poorly supported, with players earning just Rs 1,000 per match even during the 2005 World Cup. Change began after the women’s association merged with the BCCI in 2006, but real momentum came much later with equal match fees in 2022 and the launch of the WPL in 2023, laying the groundwork for greater visibility and professional support.

Women in Blue: The Indian cricket team after winning the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind - | Photo: Special Arrangement
Blind Women Cricketers: A Different Set of ‘Women In Blue’ Are Scripting Success Stories, One Match At A Time

BY Fozia Yasin

When she started out, Gautam says, she used to wonder if a Women’s IPL would ever happen. Now when she plays, she notes that “the crowd is so loud that I sometimes have to cover my ears. Even in Tier-2 cities like Vadodara, stadiums are full.”

The Indian Women’s team’s recent win in the ICC World Cup resulted in accelerated investment, recognition and even parity in the sport, giving the team not just historic rewards but also widespread public acclaim.

Growing up in Chandigarh, Gautam gravitated toward sport—from skating, volleyball to athletics—since childhood.

Her father, who had once wanted to be a cricketer himself, often took 10-year-old to a playground in the nearby government school.

“I used to wake up at 5 in the morning to play,” she says. “Then I’d return from school and go straight back to playing in the streets or the park.”

The boys she used to play with in the streets thought her name was ‘Kashu’, a nickname given to her by her family and peers. “For a long time, they actually believed I was a boy,” Gautam says, adding that it was only when her name appeared in the newspapers for being selected for the State Under-19 that her childhood peers found out her real name was ‘Kashvee’.

What now feels like a fond memory was her only way to survive in the game back then.

Perfecting the Grip: Manushri, 13, with her father and coach Koustav Rajak - | Photo: Agnideb Bandyopadhyay
In Kolkata's Suburbs, Young Girls Carry Heavy Kits, Heavier Dreams

BY Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

In 2023, Gautam became the most expensive player at the WPL auction, picked by Gujarat Giants. She was 20 and that moment was life-changing. Launched in March 2023, the Women’s Premier League finally gave women cricketers a professional platform—15 years after the men’s IPL—offering faster pathways to the national team and pay running into lakhs and crores.

“The bid jumped from Rs 10 lakh to two crore in minutes. We watched in disbelief,” recalls Gautam’s father.

However, the opportunity slipped away for her. Days after the auction, she fractured her leg, leaving her unfit to play any matches that season. In 2024, she returned and made her presence impossible to ignore, finishing as the joint highest Indian wicket-taker alongside Shikha Pandey, another Indian cricketer.

Then came a second injury in May 2025, just after she was selected for the Indian team for a tri-series in Sri Lanka. “Those two years were the hardest emotionally,” Gautam admits.

She got fit just before the next Women’s Premier League and once again, made an impact. Once again, the selectors took note.

This time, she stayed on the field.

The Spirit of Winning: Players lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025 - | Photo: Imago/Sports Press Photo
Racing Ahead: From Empty Stands To World Champs, Women’s Cricket Comes Of Age

BY Karunya Keshav

India has only a few cricket academies dedicated solely to women currently. Most offer women’s coaching as an add-on, often without residential facilities, making access and safety a challenge. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Academy in Dharamshala and the Female Cricket Academy in Mumbai are rare exceptions.

For Gautam too, there were few doors open. Her journey changed through an almost accidental encounter.

Former Ranji player Sanjay Dhull first noticed Gautam outside a cycle repair shop. Dhull assumed she was a boy, only to later find out her gender when she asked him if there was a training centre for girls. The next day, Dhull narrated the incident to coach Gupta and suggested that he train her. Gautam began training professionally under Gupta in 2016, when she was only 13. The ground, a government school facility, was overwhelmingly male, with boys outnumbering girls nearly 15 to one. She was also Gupta’s first female student.

“She had that swagger from the start,” Gupta says. “Confidence. A solid build. She was 13, but looked 15 or 16.”

And she bowled fast.

“She wanted to beat everyone, boys included. And she was ready to put in extra hard yards for it,” he says.

Practice began at dawn and often stretched late into the morning, resuming again in the evenings. For Gautam, along with another prodigy, Amanjot Kaur, who went on to be part of the Indian women’s squad that won the 2025 World Cup, even the change in seasons never mattered.

“Practice was at 5.30 am, but they arrived by 5 am. Seeing that made me start coming early too,” Gupta said.

***

Cover of Outlook's February 11 Issue : No More A Gentleman's Game - null
Smashing Patriarchy Out Of The Park: Women's Cricket In India Comes Of Age

BY Outlook News Desk

As Gautam navigated the policing by relatives and the lack of choice in her clothing, her parents continued to be her support system.

“We never forced her to change,” her mother says. “She did not want to wear clothes traditionally meant for girls.”

It was only in Class 11, after repeated requests to the school principal, that Gautam was finally allowed to wear track pants instead of the prescribed uniform. By then, cricket had already begun reshaping everything. Her confidence. Her sense of self.

Gautam played state cricket for Punjab at 14, making an immediate impression. But her defining domestic moment came after Chandigarh received BCCI affiliation in 2019. She switched states and, almost instantly, made history as she took 10 wickets in a single innings in a BCCI Under-19 match against Arunachal Pradesh, a feat no Indian woman had achieved before, earning her selection in the Trailblazers team for the Women’s T20 Challenge in 2020, putting her on the national radar.

Gautam’s evolution has not been limited to bowling. Under Gupta’s insistence, she worked on her batting, often reluctantly at first. It paid off spectacularly when she scored a domestic hundred batting at No. 9 in the Challenger Trophy for North Zone.

Today, girls from across India, including Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and several other states arrive at the academy asking if this is where Gautam used to train.

“Now parents want their daughters to pursue a career in cricket, which was not the case earlier,” he says adding that he often receives calls to confirm if he is the one who trained Gautam.

“I want to bowl like Kashvee,” says eight-year-old Sanyuri, who comes regularly to train at the same academy.

While the perception about cricket being a male sport still persists in some parts of India, Gautam believes that women cricketers have proven the world wrong over the years.

“Now, it’s time for that thinking to change,” she declares.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
| Photo: Imago/Sports Press Photo : The Spirit of Winning: Players lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025
Racing Ahead: From Empty Stands To World Champs, Women’s Cricket Comes Of Age
| Photo: Agnideb Bandyopadhyay : Perfecting the Grip: Manushri, 13, with her father and coach Koustav Rajak
In Kolkata's Suburbs, Young Girls Carry Heavy Kits, Heavier Dreams
| Photo: Special Arrangement : Women in Blue: The Indian cricket team after winning the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind
Blind Women Cricketers: A Different Set of ‘Women In Blue’ Are Scripting Success Stories, One Match At A Time
| Photo: Narendra Bisht : Mark Tully
Mark Tully: The Foreigner India Came To Trust

Mrinalini Dhyani is a senior correspondent at Outlook. She covers governance, health, gender and conflict, with a strong emphasis on lived realities behind policy debates

This article is part of the Magazine issue titled No More A Gentleman's Game dated February 11, 2026 which explores the rise of women's cricket in India, and the stories of numerous women who defeated all odds to make a mark in what has always been a man's ballgame

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Set To Represent USA In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  3. Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From BCCI To Politicians - Pakistan's Boycott Row Garners Strong Reactions Within India

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  3. Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Renews Demand For Scheduled Tribe Status For Kunduvadiyan Community

  5. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

  2. Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

  3. War And Peace In Iran: Will West Asia Witness A Regional Conflict?

  4. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  5. Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes