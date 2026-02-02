Playing Unseen: The Slow Rise Of Women’s Cricket In India

A poster of Kashvee Gautam at her coach Nagesh Gupta’s new academy in Zirakhpur, where she still comes to train and practise whenever she is back home | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

1/6 Seema Sharma and Sudesh Kumar, parents of Kashvee Gautam, at their home in Zirakhpur, looking at a poster marking her professional milestones. ‘We are only proud,’ they say. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





2/6 Coach Nagesh Gupta, who began coaching Kashvee Gautam when she was just 13 years old. Gautam was also his first female student. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





3/6 Eight-year-old Sanyuri, who trains at the same academy and wants to bowl like Kashvee. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





4/6 One of the girls practicing in the nets with other female students at Nagesh Gupta's academy in Zirakhpur. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





5/6 Young boys and girls practising together at Nagesh Gupta's academy. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





6/6 A young girl bowling inside the nets at Nagesh Gupta's academy in Zirakhpur. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





