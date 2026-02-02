Playing Unseen: The Slow Rise Of Women’s Cricket In India

For decades, women’s cricket in India lived in the margins, dismissed as a ‘man’s game’, underfunded and poorly supported, with players earning as little as Rs 1,000 per match even during the 2005 World Cup. While cricket dominated our sporting culture, opportunities for women remained fragile. Structural changes began in 2006 with the women’s association merging with the BCCI. Real momentum came much later: equal match fees in 2022 and the Women’s Premier League in 2023, finally brought visibility and professional recognition. Long before these shifts, girls like Kashvee Gautam were already playing. Often unnoticed—blending into gully games with boys, waking before dawn to practise in public parks, cycling through lanes to avoid being recognised in school uniforms that didn’t feel like their own. This photo essay traces that journey through the people and spaces that shaped her: parents, coaches, and a generation of women who pursued cricket when the system barely acknowledged them.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
kashvee gautam photostory
A poster of Kashvee Gautam at her coach Nagesh Gupta’s new academy in Zirakhpur, where she still comes to train and practise whenever she is back home | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
1/6
Seema Sharma and Sudesh Kumar, parents of Kashvee Gautam
Seema Sharma and Sudesh Kumar, parents of Kashvee Gautam, at their home in Zirakhpur, looking at a poster marking her professional milestones. ‘We are only proud,’ they say. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
Coach Nagesh Gupta, coach of Kashvee Gautam
Coach Nagesh Gupta, who began coaching Kashvee Gautam when she was just 13 years old. Gautam was also his first female student. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
kashvee gautam photostory
Eight-year-old Sanyuri, who trains at the same academy and wants to bowl like Kashvee. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
kashvee gautam photostory Nagesh Guptas academy
One of the girls practicing in the nets with other female students at Nagesh Gupta's academy in Zirakhpur. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
kashvee gautam - Nagesh Guptas academy
Young boys and girls practising together at Nagesh Gupta's academy. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
Nagesh Guptas academy in Zirakhpur
A young girl bowling inside the nets at Nagesh Gupta's academy in Zirakhpur. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: IND A Ease To 38-Run Win; Tilak Shows Off Fitness

  2. Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Smuts Misses Half-Century

  3. Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag To Ayush Badoni - Check Out India A's Full Squad For World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  5. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  3. Disabled Rights Platform Calls Union Budget ‘Exclusionary’

  4. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  5. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

  2. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  3. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  4. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  5. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes