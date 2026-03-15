Trump Urges Naval Coalition As Iran Tightens Control Of Hormuz Strait

Rising tensions in the Gulf threaten global oil flows as the US calls for allied warships to secure the strategic shipping route.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Published at:
Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump says several countries may send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

  • Tehran says the waterway is under its control and closed only to ships from the US and its allies.

  • Disruptions to the strait, a key global energy corridor, are raising fears of economic and food supply shocks.

United States President Donald Trump has called on allied countries to deploy warships to protect the Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate in the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said nations that depend on Gulf oil should help keep the strategic waterway open, adding that several countries could join the United States in a naval effort to secure the route. The strait carries nearly a fifth of global oil supplies, making it one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Iran rejected the remarks, with Alireza Tangsiri, naval chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, saying the strait had not been fully closed but was under Iranian control. Tehran has said the waterway is restricted only to ships belonging to the US and its allies.

The disruption has already begun affecting global trade and energy flows. Experts warn that even limited attacks or threats to ships could keep insurers and cargo vessels away, effectively paralysing traffic through the strait.

With the conflict showing no signs of easing, analysts say reopening the route may require diplomatic negotiations rather than purely military measures.

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