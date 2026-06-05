Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Donald Trump For Brokering Ceasefire With India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited US President Donald Trump's timely intervention for securing the May 10 ceasefire with India following last year's military conflict.
India has firmly rejected all claims of third-party mediation, maintaining that the peace understanding was reached directly through bilateral channels.
The prime minister described Pakistan-US ties as a true and special relationship while noting Islamabad's current role in facilitating contacts between Washington and Iran.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed lasting gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his decisive intervention in securing a ceasefire with India during last year's four-day military conflict, describing Pakistan-US ties as a "true and special relationship" that has spanned nearly eight decades.
Speaking at a reception hosted by the US Embassy on Thursday to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, Shehbaz credited the US President with averting a wider escalation following a brief but intense military clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours. According to PTI, the conflict was triggered last year by a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead and prompted India to launch 'Operation Sindoor' against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Reflecting on the crisis, the prime minister stated that following what he termed as unprovoked aggression after the Pahalgam incident, it was President Trump's timely and most decisive intervention that resulted in a ceasefire between Pakistan and India on May 10, last year. He added that Pakistan shall forever remain grateful to President Trump for restoring peace in South Asia and saving millions of people, noting that in this context, he will always be remembered as a man of peace.
While President Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering the peace, New Delhi has consistently maintained a different stance. PTI reported that India has firmly rejected any claims of third-party mediation, maintaining instead that the ceasefire understanding was reached directly through bilateral channels between the two nations.
During his address, Shehbaz also praised Trump's unique leadership style, stating that the US president had brought energy and resolve to Washington's international engagement. Under Trump's bold and visionary leadership, the prime minister remarked, the US continues to inspire confidence and dynamism, while advancing peace, progress and prosperity.
Reviewing the historical trajectory of the bilateral relationship, Shehbaz noted that the United States was among the first nations to recognise Pakistan after its independence in 1947. Reported PTI, the prime minister highlighted that ours is a true and special relationship, spanning over nearly eight decades and encompassing cooperation not only in security and counter-terrorism, but equally so in trade, investment, agriculture, science, education, health, energy and people-to-people exchanges.
Turning to regional diplomacy, Shehbaz claimed that Islamabad is currently facilitating diplomatic contacts between the United States and Iran. He extended thanks to the Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for his role in these ongoing peace efforts, stating that these initiatives continue with the support of Iran and the United States, and let us pray that we achieve long-lasting peace as early as possible.
US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker also spoke at the event, describing Pakistan and the US as true strategic partners. She emphasised that the relationship is built on mutual respect, aligned interests, and a shared vision for security and prosperity, adding that Trump's approach towards Pakistan has been direct, personal and consequential, focused on delivering results, managing crises and seizing opportunities.
(With inputs from PTI)