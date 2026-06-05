Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Donald Trump For Brokering Ceasefire With India

Reflecting on the crisis, the prime minister stated that following what he termed as unprovoked aggression after the Pahalgam incident, it was President Trump's timely and most decisive intervention that resulted in a ceasefire between Pakistan and India on May 10, last year. He added that Pakistan shall forever remain grateful to President Trump for restoring peace in South Asia and saving millions of people, noting that in this context, he will always be remembered as a man of peace.