117 Indian And Pakistani Citizens Urge Modi, Shehbaz To Restore Dialogue And Diplomatic Ties

According to Indian Express, the appeal was made through an open letter issued by the Centre for Peace and Progress and signed by 117 prominent citizens from the two countries. The letter made suggestions ranging from immediate diplomatic measures to the resumption of a structured dialogue, the reconnection of people-to-people links and the promotion of religious and cultural access. It also sought the restoration of full diplomatic relations and the reinstatement of High Commissioners in New Delhi and Islamabad, along with the resumption of normal visa services for citizens of both countries.