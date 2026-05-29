Trump Announces End To US Naval Blockade On Strait Of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has declared that the U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz will be lifted, potentially defusing a major flashpoint in the ongoing conflict with Iran.
In a series of announcements on his Truth Social platform, Trump outlined a path toward de-escalation, demanding that Iran take immediate steps to clear the waterway and dismantle its nuclear capabilities. The development comes as the President prepares for a high-level meeting in the White House Situation Room to make a "final determination" on a broader agreement with Tehran.
Maritime Corridor to Reopen
Central to the announcement is the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil transit. Trump stated that the strait must be "immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions."
To facilitate this, the President said that Iran must "complete the immediate removal and/or detonation" of any remaining naval mines in the channel. He noted that U.S. Navy minesweepers have already destroyed numerous explosives in the area. In a personal message to stranded crews, Trump wrote, "Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade... may start the process of 'heading home!'".
Nuclear Demands and Destruction
Beyond the maritime ceasefire, Trump laid out stringent conditions regarding Iran’s atomic program, insisting that Iran "must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb."
The President detailed a dramatic plan to dispose of existing nuclear materials, claiming that enriched uranium, buried deep underground following U.S. B-2 bomber strikes nearly 11 months ago, would be "unearthed by the United States." He added that this operation would be conducted "in close coordination... with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED."
Cautious Response from Tehran
Despite the sweeping nature of Trump's announcement, there appears to be a gap between Washington’s declarations and Tehran’s position. Iranian officials have expressed deep skepticism regarding the negotiations.
According to reports, Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, signaled a "wait and see" approach, stating that Tehran does not "trust guarantees and words; only actions are the criterion" . While Trump claimed that "items of far less importance have been agreed to," he also clarified that "no money will be exchanged, until further notice," leaving the door open for future negotiations over financial compensations or the release of frozen assets.