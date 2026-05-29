Trump Announces End To US Naval Blockade On Strait Of Hormuz

According to reports, Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, signaled a "wait and see" approach, stating that Tehran does not "trust guarantees and words; only actions are the criterion" . While Trump claimed that "items of far less importance have been agreed to," he also clarified that "no money will be exchanged, until further notice," leaving the door open for future negotiations over financial compensations or the release of frozen assets.