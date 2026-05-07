Trump Says Iran War Could End Soon As Tehran Reviews U.S. Peace Proposal

Trump has repeatedly highlighted the possibility of an agreement to end the war that began on February 28, though the two sides remain divided over issues including Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its control of the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war handled one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply. Photo: X; Representative image

Trump has repeatedly highlighted the possibility of an agreement to end the war that began on February 28, though the two sides remain divided over issues including Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its control of the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war handled one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply. Photo: X; Representative image