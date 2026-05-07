Trump Says Iran War Could End Soon As Tehran Reviews U.S. Peace Proposal

Talks over a possible agreement raise hopes of ending the conflict, though major disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Trump Iran war, Iran U.S. peace talks, Strait of Hormuz crisis, Iran nuclear programme
Trump has repeatedly highlighted the possibility of an agreement to end the war that began on February 28, though the two sides remain divided over issues including Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its control of the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war handled one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply. Photo: X; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump said talks with Iran had progressed and a deal to end the war could come soon.

  • Iran reviewed a U.S. proposal that could begin negotiations on sanctions and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

  • Oil prices fell sharply as markets reacted to hopes of a possible agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted a swift end to the war with Iran as Tehran reviewed a U.S. peace proposal that sources said would formally end the conflict while leaving unresolved key U.S. demands over Iran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“They want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. He later said: “it'll be over quickly.”

Trump has repeatedly highlighted the possibility of an agreement to end the war that began on February 28, though the two sides remain divided over issues including Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its control of the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war handled one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply.

According to Reuters, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson cited by ISNA news agency said Tehran would convey its response, while Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for parliament’s foreign policy and national security committee, described the proposal as “more of an American wish-list than a reality.”

A Pakistani source and another source briefed on the mediation said an agreement was close on a one-page memorandum that would formally end the conflict, Reuters reported. The memorandum would begin discussions on reopening shipping through the strait, lifting U.S. sanctions on Iran and setting curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme, the sources said.

Related Content
Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks - Representative Image
Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks
Strait of Hormuz - WIKI
Iran Keeps Strait of Hormuz Closed as US Blockade Deepens Gulf Tensions
A general view of the giant banner hung Enqelab Square that reads, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed; the entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground", as daily life continues in Tehran, Iran on April 05, 2026. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?
First responders inspect a destroyed car at the site of a residential building hit in an overnight strike during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Tabriz, East Azerbaijan Province, northwestern Iran, Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - AP Photo/ Mati Hashemi
Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War
Related Content

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf appeared to mock reports suggesting the two sides were nearing an agreement, writing on social media in English that “Operation Trust Me Bro failed.”

Qalibaf said such reports amounted to U.S. spin after Washington failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports of a possible agreement pushed global oil prices sharply lower on Wednesday, with benchmark Brent crude futures falling about 11% to around $98 a barrel before recovering above the $100 mark. Global share prices rose and bond yields fell on hopes the war could end and ease pressure on energy supplies.

“The contents of the U.S.-Iran peace proposals are thin, but there is an expectation in the market that further military action will not take place,” said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management.

Trump on Tuesday paused a two-day-old naval mission to reopen the blockaded strait, citing progress in peace talks.

NBC News, citing two unnamed U.S. officials, said Trump’s sudden reversal came after Saudi Arabia suspended the U.S. military’s ability to use a Saudi base for the operation. According to Reuters, Saudi officials were angered by Trump’s announcement that the United States would help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz and informed Washington they would deny permission for U.S. military aircraft to use Saudi bases or Saudi airspace.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The U.S. military has continued its blockade on Iranian ships in the region. U.S. Central Command said forces fired at an unladen Iranian-flagged tanker on Wednesday, disabling the vessel as it attempted to sail towards an Iranian port in violation of the blockade.

The source briefed on the mediation said the U.S. negotiations were being led by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Reuters reported. If both sides agree to the preliminary deal, it would begin 30 days of detailed negotiations towards a full agreement.

While the sources said the memorandum would not initially require concessions from either side, they did not mention several key U.S. demands that Iran has previously rejected, including restrictions on Iran’s missile programme and an end to its support for proxy militias in the Middle East.

The sources also made no mention of Iran’s stockpile of more than 400 kg of near-weapons-grade uranium.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: SRH Become New Table-Toppers; Playoff Race Turns Wildly Competitive

  2. LSG Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight Amid Fitness Concerns - Report

  4. IPL 2026 Playoff Venues Announced: Ahmedabad To Host Final – See Full Details

  5. Hardik Pandya: A Mumbai Promise Or An IPL Conundrum?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  2. Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat, Experts Call Resignation ‘Mere Formality’ 

  3. Kolathur Shock: How Stalin Lost His Stronghold

  4. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  5. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches School Management Committee Guidelines

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. In Photos | Sunita Williams' And Butch Wilmore's Nine-month Space Ordeal

  4. Brazil Carnival Celebrations: Unidos Da Tijuca Samba School Wows Crowd At Rio's Iconic Sambadrome

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  4. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  6. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  7. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  8. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report