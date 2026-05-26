Himachal CM Sukhu Exclusive: State's Development Faces Political Roadblocks from Centre, Finances on Right Track

Talking exclusively to Outlook at Shimla, Sukhu, said that over the last three and a half years, he has provided a corruption-free, people-oriented government to change the face of the state’s rural economy by empowering farmers and small farm-based entrepreneurship at the village level. "We fought legal battles up to the Supreme Court to secure state resources and wealth. Despite inheriting deep financial stress, the burden of debts and liabilities worth hundreds of crores, payable to government servants, pensioners, and an un-stretchable economy, we are steadily moving toward fiscal stability through structural reforms, rural economic strengthening, and enhanced non-tax revenue generation. Our vision is well defined to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant economy moving away from the “loan-and-subsidy model," he maintains.