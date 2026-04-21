Himachal imposes 30% Top-Level Pay Cuts Amid Fiscal Crisis, Rattles IAS Lobby 

Himachal Pradesh CM presents the State Budget 2026-27 at Vidhan Sabha in Shimla Shimla, Mar 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks on the first day of the State Budget 2026-27 session at Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Saturda

Himachal Pradesh CM presents the State Budget 2026-27 at Vidhan Sabha in Shimla Shimla, Mar 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks on the first day of the State Budget 2026-27 session at Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Saturda