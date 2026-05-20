Populism And The Purse: Kerala CM Satheesan Walks A Fiscal Tightrope

The dilemma before the new UDF government is, therefore, not merely one of expenditure but of restructuring Kerala’s fiscal model itself. For decades, the state has sustained a welfare economy on the strength of remittance-driven consumption and social sector investments. However, the mismatch between economic growth and public revenue mobilisation has steadily widened. While welfare commitments such as free bus travel for women and student stipends may provide immediate social and political dividends, they also risk deepening the structural imbalance unless accompanied by serious fiscal reforms. Economists argue that the challenge before the V D Satheesan government will be to expand the revenue base through improved tax compliance, rationalisation of public expenditure, better monetisation of state assets and renewal.