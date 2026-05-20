KKR Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

Kolkata Knight Riders face Mumbai Indians on May 20 at Eden Gardens; KKR need a win to stay alive
KKR have won five of their last six, led by Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Current standings: KKR are 8th and still in contention, while MI sit 9th and are already out of the playoff race
Kolkata Knight Riders face Mumbai Indians in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20. With the league stage nearing its end, Kolkata head into a must-win clash as they try to stay in the race for a playoff berth.
KKR looked down and out after losing their first six games, but a strong turnaround has revived their campaign.
Five wins in their last six matches have pushed them back into contention, though even victories in both remaining fixtures may not guarantee a top-four finish. Ajinkya Rahane’s side know there is no room for error now.
A major reason behind their late surge has been the impact of Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, both of whom were left out earlier in the season but have returned strongly.
KKR vs MI preview centers around whether the duo can deliver again, especially against a Mumbai side that has historically dominated this fixture and already chased down a 221-run target against Kolkata earlier this season.
Mumbai, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of playoff contention but still have the chance to disrupt KKR’s plans. With Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav back in the squad, MI will look to make the most of it.
KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: 20 May 2026 (Wednesday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Hardik Pandya (MI)
On-field Umpires: Swaroopanand Kannur, Khalid Saiyed
Third Umpire: Mohit Krishnadas
Current Standings: KKR (8th), MI (9th)
KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Stats
KKR and MI have faced each other 36 times in IPL history, with Mumbai enjoying a strong upper hand in the rivalry. MI have won 25 of those matches, while KKR have come away with 11 victories.
The fixture has also seen some extreme scorelines over the years. KKR’s highest total against MI is 232, though they have also slumped to just 67. Mumbai’s highest score in this contest is 224, while their lowest total stands at 108.
KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma, Trent Boult, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Suryakumar Yadav, AM Ghazanfar, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rovman Powell, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Blessing Muzarabani