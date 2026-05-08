DC Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match

DC Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: While Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off a three-match winning streak, Delhi Capitals have lost four of their last five matches

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DC Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders will be slightly ahead of Delhi Capitals in match 51 of IPL 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC will take on KKR in Delhi today in match 51 of IPL 2026

  • According to Chat GPT, KKR have a 55% chance of winning today's match

  • DC and KKR are 7th and 8th place in the points table respectively

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8.

While both teams are lingering at the bottom half of the points table, the paths taken by both teams to stay in the bottom half of the standings are quite stark. After winning the first two matches, DC's journey in the tournament has only spiraled downwards.

They have lost four out of their last five matches and are tottering at the seventh spot in the points table with only 8 points from ten matches.

A good opening stand is one of the vital requirements for winning in the T20 format, and DC's openers have not fired consistently as a unit in the season so far. While KL Rahul (445 runs in 10 matches) has churned out runs at a brisk pace at the top, his partner, Pathum Nissanka, has been a letdown, scoring just 228 runs in nine games.

The absence of a reliable No.3 has also led to the shifting of the bulk of the responsibility to DC's middle-order, comprising Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi.

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Another major cause of concern for DC have been the poor form of their ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been wicketless in five matches in the season so far. He is also giving away runs at an economy of 10.40, which is the worst in the tournament among spinners who have bowled a minimum of 10 overs.

KKR, on the other hand, are on a rise, having won three matches on the trot. However, it's still a long way to go for them as the five straight losses at the start has hampered their campaign severely and it would take an extraordinary effort from here for the Knight Riders to still make it to the playoffs.

However, if they want to achieve the improbable, then their openers - Ajinkya Rahane and Fin Allen will have to fire, and the spin duo of Varun and Narine will have to keep firing as they have been in the last few games.

DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Chat GPT, the Kolkata Knight Riders are slightly ahead of the Delhi Capitals and have 55% of chances of winning today's match. KKR are riding on a three-match winning streak, while DC have lost four out of their last five matches, and their record at home is also abysmal.

DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Likely XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green,Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel/Vipraj Nigam,Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (C), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi

Impact Player: T Natarajan

Q

Who will win today's match between DC and KKR?

A

According to Chat GPT, the Kolkata Knight Riders are slightly ahead of the Delhi Capitals and have 55% of chances of winning.

Q

Where is today's IPL match between DC and KKR being played?

A

The match 51 of IPL 2026 between DC and KKR will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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