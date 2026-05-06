IPL 2026 Stats: KL Rahul Tops Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings

Summary of this article
KL Rahul is currently the Orange Cap holder with 445 runs in 10 matches
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets in 9 games
CSK beat DC by 8 wickets to climb to the 6th spot in points table
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets with 15 balls to spare to keep their playoff hopes well and truly while the Capitals are pushed in a do-or-die position after an abysmal show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.
After opting to bat first on a tricky wicket, DC were left reeling 69/5 at one stage with a 65-run stand between Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs reviving them, and Ashutosh Sharma's taking them 5-ball 14 cameo taking them to 155/7.
What looked like a tricky target was turned into a cakewalk by Sanju Samson's majestic 87 not out off 52 balls, who, after early quick wickets, forged an unbeaten 114-run stand with Kartik Sharma to take CSK over the line.
Orange Cap Standings After Match 48
Though KL wasn't able to light up the Arun Jaitley Stadium against CSK, and he got out for an underwhelming 12 off 13 balls, but as he made his 8th run he surpassed SRH's flamboyant southpaw opener, Abhishek Sharma, to reclaim the Orange Cap.
He has 445 runs to his name in 10 matches at an average of 49.44 and a strike rate of 180.89. Sanju Samson also sneaked in at the 5th spot with 402 runs in 10 matches.
Purple Cap Standings After Match 48
Bhuvneshwar Kumar still leads the Purple Cap chart with 17 wickets in 9 matches. The veteran Indian pacer has an average of 15.52 and a strike rate 12.35 in the season so far, with the best figures of 3 for 5 against Delhi Capitals.
Who holds the Orange Cap after Match 48 in IPL 2026?
KL Rahul leads the Orange Cap race with 445 runs in 10 matches
Who holds the Purple Cap after Match 48 in IPL 2026?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 9 matches.