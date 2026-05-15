IPL 2026 Stats: Klaasen Retains Orange Cap; Bhuvneshwar Keeps Distance With Others In Purple Cap Standings

The race for individual accolades in IPL 2026 has intensified as the tournament nears the knockout stage. Check who holds the orange and the purple caps after an intense thriller in PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 match 58

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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IPL 2026 photo-Tilak Varma
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians stunned Punjab Kings in a 201-run chase to hand them a fifth straight loss

  • Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 75 spearheaded the victory, leaving Punjab’s playoff hopes in jeopardy

  • Heinrich Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar continue to lead the Orange and Purple Cap races

The Mumbai Indians delivered a severe blow to Punjab Kings’ playoff ambitions in Match 58 of IPL 2026, chasing down a steep target of 201 at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Batting first, PBKS rode on Prabhsimran Singh’s blistering 57 and a late cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai to reach 200/8.

However, the game turned on its head during Mumbai's chase. Despite early hiccups, Tilak Varma produced a masterclass in controlled aggression, smashing an unbeaten 75 off just 33 balls. Supported by late fireworks from Will Jacks, Tilak finished the game with two massive sixes in the final over, sealing a six-wicket win and handing Punjab their fifth consecutive defeat.

This high-scoring encounter didn't significantly influence the race for individual honors The top-tier leaders remained firm. Heinrich Klaasen continues to hold the Orange Cap, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar retains his lead in the Purple Cap standings.

While Mumbai's Shardul Thakur moved up the overall charts with his match-winning 4/39 against PBKS, he hasn't yet cracked the elite top five.

Orange Cap Standings After Match 58

The batting charts currently led by the explosive Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen holds the Orange Cap with 508 runs, maintaining a lethal strike rate of 153.93 and a robust average of 50.80. He is closely followed by Gujarat Titans’ mainstay Sai Sudharsan, who has amassed 501 runs at an average of 41.75.

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Virat Kohli occupies the third spot with 484 runs, boasting the highest average among the top five at 53.78, while Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul round out the elite list with 481 and 477 runs respectively.

Purple Cap Standings After Match 58

On the bowling front, veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the Purple Cap race, spearheading the attack with 22 wickets across 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.55.

He is under immense pressure from Kagiso Rabada, who has claimed 21 scalps for the Gujarat Titans. The surprise package of the season, Anshul Kamboj, sits in third place with 19 wickets for Chennai Super Kings, while Prince Yadav and Rashid Khan remain joint-contenders for the fourth and fifth positions, having both secured 16 wickets throughout the campaign.

Q

Who is currently leading the race for the Orange Cap in IPL 2026?

A

Heinrich Klaasen holds the Orange Cap with 508 runs, followed closely by Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli.

Q

Which bowler has taken the most wickets to hold the Purple Cap?

A

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the current Purple Cap leader with 22 wickets in 12 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Q

Have any players from the PBKS vs MI match entered the top five for these awards?

A

While Shardul Thakur and Tilak Varma improved their tallies, they have not yet broken into the elite top five lists for either cap.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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