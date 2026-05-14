PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Shardul Thakur Shines With Ball, Registers Spell Of 4/39 Including Wicket Of Shreyas Iyer

Summary of this article
Shardul Thakur’s 4/39 dismantled the PBKS middle order and halted their scoring surge in Dharamshala
His quick strikes on Prabhsimran and Iyer triggered a collapse of six wickets for just 33 runs
He became only the third MI bowler to take four wickets against Punjab, joining Malinga and Patel
In a season where Mumbai Indians have often found themselves on the wrong side of the momentum, Shardul Thakur reminded the cricketing world why he remains one of the game’s most prolific partnership-breakers.
Stepping onto the picturesque turf of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Thakur produced a masterclass in hard-length bowling to claim 4/39, single-handedly derailing a Punjab Kings innings that seemed destined for a massive total.
The intervention came at a critical juncture. PBKS were cruising at 58/1 after the Powerplay, with Prabhsimran Singh (57 off 32) looking dangerous. Entrusted with the ball by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah in the 12th over, Shardul struck gold almost immediately.
He dismissed the set Prabhsimran with a well-directed delivery and, just two balls later, removed Shreyas Iyer to leave the home crowd in stunned silence.
Thakur didn’t stop there. Using the extra bounce offered by the Dharamshala surface, he dismantled the PBKS middle order, accounting for the dangerous Suryansh Shedge before returning in the 17th over to castled Marco Jansen.
His spell triggered a collapse where Punjab lost six wickets for just 33 runs, effectively dragging Mumbai Indians back into a contest that was rapidly slipping away.
This performance etched Shardul’s name into the history books as only the third Mumbai Indians bowler to take a four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings, joining the elite company of Lasith Malinga and Munaf Patel.
While PBKS eventually clawed their way to 200/8, it was Thakur’s stump-to-stump discipline and knack for the big wicket that ensured the target remained within reach. On a night in the mountains, Shardul proved that when the pressure is at its peak, experience and grit are still the ultimate match-winners.
Shardul Thakur's IPL 2026 season has been a story of resurgence since his trade to Mumbai Indians. Prior to his match-winning exploits in Dharamshala, Thakur had already made his presence felt, most notably earning the Player of the Match award for a decisive performance against KKR earlier in the tournament.
In his 8 matches this season, he has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 22.90, consistently providing the "golden arm breakthroughs that MI lacked in previous years. Having transitioned from a replacement player for LSG in 2025 to a core member of the MI pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, Thakur has effectively silenced any doubts about his place in the elite tier of T20 all-rounders.
Which team is Shardul Thakur playing for in IPL 2026?
Shardul Thakur is playing for Mumbai Indians this season after being acquired from Lucknow Super Giants in an all-cash trade deal worth INR 2 crore.
How many wickets has Shardul Thakur taken in his IPL career?
As of May 2026, Shardul Thakur has claimed 113 wickets in 112 matches, including his recent match-defining 4/39 against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.