FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil's Team Plane Gets 'Baptised' Before Departure - Watch Video

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The squad also received the same water salute upon arrival on American soil, closing the journey with a powerful message and wishing them luck for the tournament ahead

Brazil Football Team
Brazilian soccer player Casemiro talks to reporters at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, June 2, 2026, as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
Summary of this article

  • Brazil's plane for the United States after being 'baptized'

  • The Selecao last won the World Cup back in 2002 and have not won since

  • Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to master all his experience to lead them to WC glory

The Brazil national football team left from the Rio de Janeiro airport for the United States for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. However, the plane carrying the players wore a breathtaking sight as a canopy of water was sprayed on the plane before it took the skies.

This display, which is one of the most striking rituals, is traditionally called 'baptism' or water salute.

In other countries, it has been termed as salute but in Brazil, it has been termed as 'baptism' which has a very symbolic meaning. Before leaving, the team's charter plane passed through the shooting water, that is meant to invoke divine protection, safety and good fortune.

The squad also received the same water salute upon arrival on American soil, closing the journey with a powerful message and wishing them luck for the tournament ahead.

The five-time champions enter the tourney as slight favourites, given their star power and also led by master tactician Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coach has won many trophies on club level and will look to invoke similar on the international front with the Selecao.

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Neymar Junior called up by Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil's 26 member FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. - neymarjr/X

Veteran star Neymar is part of the 26-man squad despite carrying a muscle injury in lead-up to the World Cup.

Also in the squad are Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and Barcelona's Raphinha. Brazil start their campaign in Group C at the New York New Jersey Stadium against Morocco, before taking on Haiti in Philadelphia and closing it off against Scotland in Miami.

Brazil's last World Cup triumph came in 2002 and Ancelotti knows the pressure will be intense to deliver the trophy. Ancelotti has managed superstars at club level and knows he needs to master the same trait if he has to lead the South American giants to their first World Cup after 24 years.

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