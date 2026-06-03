Indian National Killed in Iranian Drone Attack on Kuwait Airport; Flights Suspended

An Indian national was killed after Iranian drones struck Kuwait International Airport, prompting the Indian Embassy to offer support to the victim's family and others injured in the attack.
The attack came amid escalating US-Iran tensions, with Tehran and Washington exchanging strikes across the Gulf and both sides disputing claims about the effectiveness of recent military operations.
An Indian national was killed after Iranian drones struck Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, prompting the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to express condolences and offer assistance to the victim's family.
In a statement posted on X, the embassy said, “Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.”
The attack came amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, with Kuwait becoming the latest Gulf state affected by the exchange of military strikes between the two countries.
Kuwaiti authorities said several hostile drones hit the airport's passenger terminal, causing significant damage and injuring multiple people. In response, authorities activated emergency protocols, suspended commercial flight operations and launched safety assessments across the facility.
According to Gulf News, incoming flights were diverted while emergency teams were deployed to assess the extent of the damage. Officials said airport operations would remain suspended until security and safety checks were completed.
The airport strike occurred hours after Iran and the United States exchanged attacks elsewhere in the Gulf region, adding to concerns that the conflict could spill over into neighbouring countries.
The latest escalation also cast doubt on diplomatic efforts to extend a ceasefire. Semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported that Tehran had halted communications with mediators regarding a possible extension of the truce with the United States and Israel.
A regional official cited by the Associated Press said Iran wanted a ceasefire in Lebanon to be enforced before resuming talks. However, US President Donald Trump rejected the claim, maintaining that negotiations remained on track.
The disruption in Kuwait has also affected international carriers. IndiGo announced the suspension of all flights to and from Kuwait until June 4 following the closure of the country's airspace. The airline advised passengers to check flight status updates and said assistance would be provided to affected travellers in accordance with company policy.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and “another country” during its latest round of attacks, though it did not specifically identify Kuwait. The IRGC said the operation was carried out in retaliation for a US missile strike on the engine room of an oil tanker attempting to reach Iran despite Washington's naval blockade.
US Central Command disputed those claims, saying there was no evidence that the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain or any other regional military facility had been successfully struck. CENTCOM also said several Iranian ballistic missiles failed to reach their intended targets and that an additional wave of drones directed at US forces in Kuwait had been intercepted.
Authorities in Kuwait said investigations into the attack were continuing, while emergency personnel remained deployed at the airport. The closure is expected to disrupt regional air travel, with airlines reviewing routes and schedules as security concerns across the Gulf intensify.
(inputs from The Indian Express)