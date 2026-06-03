Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Flavio Cobolli Live Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Canadian Eyes Spot In Last Four

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men’s singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's men's singles quarter-final match at French Open 2026 as Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Flavio Cobolli at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Cobolli is 2-0 against Auger-Aliassime in his career, with both matches taking place in 2024. With the ouster of Jannik Sinner, three Italian men have reached the last eight this year for the first time. Cobolli is one of them as he looks to keep the Italian flag flying high against a motivated Auger-Aliassime. Catch play-by-play updates from the Roland-Garros men's singles quarter-final between Felix Auger-Aliassime & Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday, June 3 at Court Philippe-Chatrier

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3 Jun 2026, 05:42:45 pm IST Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Flavio Cobolli Live Score, French Open 2026: Order Of Play At Phil Aryna Sabalenka (1, Belarus) v Diana Shnaider (25, Russia) - LIVE Now

Felix Auger-Aliassime (4, Canada) v Flavio Cobolli (10, Italy)

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