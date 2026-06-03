Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Flavio Cobolli Live Score, French Open Quarter-Final: Canadian Eyes Spot In Last Four

Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Flavio Cobolli Live Score, French Open 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the Roland-Garros men's singles quarter-final between Felix Auger-Aliassime & Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday, June 3 at Court Philippe-Chatrier

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
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Updated on:
Published at:
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo live score French Open 2026 Roland-Garros
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men’s singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's men's singles quarter-final match at French Open 2026 as Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Flavio Cobolli at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Cobolli is 2-0 against Auger-Aliassime in his career, with both matches taking place in 2024. With the ouster of Jannik Sinner, three Italian men have reached the last eight this year for the first time. Cobolli is one of them as he looks to keep the Italian flag flying high against a motivated Auger-Aliassime. Catch play-by-play updates from the Roland-Garros men's singles quarter-final between Felix Auger-Aliassime & Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday, June 3 at Court Philippe-Chatrier
LIVE UPDATES

Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Flavio Cobolli Live Score, French Open 2026: Order Of Play At Phil

  • Aryna Sabalenka (1, Belarus) v Diana Shnaider (25, Russia) - LIVE Now

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime (4, Canada) v Flavio Cobolli (10, Italy)

  • Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Matteo Arnaldi (Italy)

Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Flavio Cobolli Live Score, French Open 2026: Match Details

Who: No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. No. 10 Flavio Cobolli

When: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 6 pm IST approx

Where: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Published At:

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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