Unauthorised Mosque In Japan Sparks Row: Pak Mission Distances Itself

The mosque, named ‘Japan Jaame Masjid Ramzan,’ was allegedly built on privately owned land in Saitama Prefecture
The land in contention falls in the ‘urbanisation control zone’ with residential houses and vegetable farms surrounding it.
In urbanisation control zones, any construction warrants approval from authorities as per Japan's City Planning Act
A mosque in Japan’s Saitama Prefecture has sparked a row involving the Pakistani embassy. Reports say the Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Abdul Hameed was one of the attendees at the opening ceremony of the mosque described as a ‘structure built without the city's permission.’ Subsequently, the Embassy of Pakistan has distanced itself from the incident.
According to Japanese media reports, the mosque, named ‘Japan Jaame Masjid Ramzan’ was allegedly built on privately owned land in Kawagoe in the country’s Saitama Prefecture.
Reportedly, a grand opening ceremony for the mosque was held on April 3, which was attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Abdul Hameed.
The land in contention falls in the ‘urbanisation control zone’ with residential houses and vegetable farms surrounding it. In the rural vicinity and under urbanisation control zone, any construction warrants approval from authorities as per Japan's City Planning Act.
City officials said “this structure was built without the city's permission, and we are continuing guidance with the ultimate goal of its removal."
Reports underline that the owner of the land is a company traced to Pakistan. Corporate registry records reveal the land is owned by a company represented by a Pakistani man who also serves as its president.
Japan Forward reported that the owner's father said that the building was already there before he bought the land. He added, “We are discussing plans to demolish it, but demolition also costs money, so it is difficult. Right now, we are talking with the city about what to do."
The Kawagoe city government, as per local reports, said that city officials had requested for the construction to be halted when the workers maintained that they could comprehend Japanese even as officials visited the location multiple times.
With the reports of unauthorised construction making headlines in Japan, the Pakistani embassy in Japan came out with a statement on X on Monday. It read "The Embassy of Pakistan earnestly requests and emphasises to the Pakistani community residing in Japan that they fully comply with Japanese laws in all matters, particularly with regard to the construction of places of worship. No construction project may be initiated without obtaining the necessary permits from local governments."
In an earlier statement, Pakistan’s mission in Japan underlined that it had no connection to any such projects that do not comply with the laws of local governments.